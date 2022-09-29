Kelly Khumalo reconciles with sister in season finale of her reality show

Everyone loves a good family reunion and the Khumalo sisters serve exactly that. Not only did Kelly and Zandie Khumalo-Gumede recently have their first public reunion moment but the occasion was marked by Khumalo-Gumede’s heart-warming Instagram post.

The sisters allowed the cameras in for the season three finale of “Life With Kelly Khumalo”. Khumalo and her sister’s reunion has been an anticipated moment all season long and it took place during a family therapy session. Three years ago, Kelly and Zandie had a public fallout, which led to Zandie publicly declaring her divorce from her sister on social media.

Khumalo-Gumede’s divorce statement marked the beginning of their three-year separation. During the finale, the sisters spoke about the separation that affected Kelly. “When that separation occurred, I was broken to my core. And I want my sister to know that as strong as I am, nothing can ever break me, but that did,” she said.

Kelly also got to meet her nephew, something the award-winning singer has expressed a desire for, since she heard her sister was pregnant through the grapevine. Speaking to Showmax, Zandie shared that she wasn’t sure what to expect when she walked into the therapy session but she hoped that by the time everyone left, there would be some form of reconciliation reached. She explained: “I was also hoping that whatever happened in that therapy session, everyone would share exactly how they felt about the other.

