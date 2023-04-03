Khosi reigns supreme after being crowned first ‘Big Brother Titans’ winner

It has been a long gruelling number of weeks, 78 days to be exact of ‘Big Brother Titans’ and now a winner has finally been crowned. #BBTitans was a fusion of “Big Brother Mzansi” and “Big Brother Naija”, featuring 20 housemates from South Africa and Nigeria.

After several intense weeks, Khosi (South Africa), Ipeleng (South Africa), Ebubu (Nigeria), Tsatsii (South Africa), Kanaga Jnr (Nigeria) and Yvonne (Nigeria) made it to the finale. Housemates competed in various tasks and challenges, with the audience voting on who they wanted to stay in the game and ultimately win. On Sunday, during a live broadcast across Africa, co-hosted by BBNaija’s Ebuka Obi-Uchendu and BBMzansi’s Lawrence Maleka, 25-year-old Khosi claimed victory, wining $100K (about R1.8 million)

First out of Biggie’s house during the finale show was this season’s Supreme Veto Power holder and first to make it into the finale, Ipeleng. Her exit was followed by that of Ebubu, Yvonne, Tsatsii and lastly Kanaga Jnr, the runner-up to the grand prize. The ‘Big Brother Titans’ season featured several gracious and bright characters who stood out from the others and made it into the finale.

Khosi made sure during her stay in the house to capture viewers’ attention, becoming a firm fan favourite with her name consistently appearing on the Twitter trends list. The spectacular finale featured performances by Mayorkun, DJ Maphorisa, Visca, 2woshort and Stompiiey and the Bontle Modiselle Dance Studio. Watch parties were hosted in both Nigeria and South Africa, with TV presenters Smash Afrika and Pamela Mtanga holding it down in South Africa.