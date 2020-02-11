Kim Kardashian on her feud with Kourtney: 'It gets a lot worse before it gets better'









Kourtney Kardashian and Kim Kardashian West. Picture: Instagram Kim Kardashian West has said her feud with Kourtney Kardashian on 'Keeping Up with the Kardashians' will "get a lot worse". The two sisters have been at loggerheads on the E! reality show, and Kim has admitted that whilst they are on good terms again now, the start of season 18 - which was filmed last year - in March sees their feud escalate even further before it eventually "gets better". She said during an appearance on Laura Wasser's 'All's Fair' podcast: "It gets a lot worse before it gets better. But you know, we're a really close family. It all works out." Kim, 39, joked she "might need an attorney" when the new season begins, as she confessed the situation between herself and her older sister gets "a little violent". At the close of season 17, Kim threatened to fire her 40-year-old sibling over allegations she wasn't putting in enough effort during filming, leaving Kim and their younger sister Khloe Kardashian to "pick up the slack".

Following the argument, Kourtney said she was at her "breaking point", as she explained her three kids - Mason, 10, Penelope, seven, and Reign, five, whom she has with ex Scott Disick - are her "priority".

She said: "It's not okay that I feel like I'm at my breaking point. I need a break and I don't want to film anymore. I have three kids that are my priority more than the show. What I'm saying is I'm getting to the point where I'm not happy. Everyone has their breaking point. Life is short. It's not all about filming this show."

And Kim previously admitted that whilst she and Kourtney have reached some kind of "conclusion", she still thinks their drama is "up in the air".

She explained: "We've come to the conclusion that [Kourtney will] film a little bit. I don't even know if we have a conclusion, actually. It's always up in the air.

"But we're in a good place about respecting each other's space. And if someone doesn't want to be on the show, we obviously want them to have that mental break and live their life exactly the way that they want."

