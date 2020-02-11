Kim Kardashian West has said her feud with Kourtney Kardashian on 'Keeping Up with the Kardashians' will "get a lot worse".
The two sisters have been at loggerheads on the E! reality show, and Kim has admitted that whilst they are on good terms again now, the start of season 18 - which was filmed last year - in March sees their feud escalate even further before it eventually "gets better".
She said during an appearance on Laura Wasser's 'All's Fair' podcast: "It gets a lot worse before it gets better. But you know, we're a really close family. It all works out."
Kim, 39, joked she "might need an attorney" when the new season begins, as she confessed the situation between herself and her older sister gets "a little violent".
At the close of season 17, Kim threatened to fire her 40-year-old sibling over allegations she wasn't putting in enough effort during filming, leaving Kim and their younger sister Khloe Kardashian to "pick up the slack".