K.O announces Skhandaville Festival, shares new reality TV show promo

Fresh off his trip to Atlanta for the BET Awards, where he was nominated for Best International Flow, K.O has announced a new festival along with a star-studded line-up. Skhandaville Fest will be held at Pretoria’s Propanganda on October 27.

K.O will be joined on stage by the likes of Pabi Cooper, Musa Keys, Kabza De Small, DJ Maphorisa, DJ Mr X, Maglera Doe Boy and Moozlie. “SAVE THE DATE! SKHANDAVILLE FEST 2023 At @propaganda_pretoria,” he posted on Instagram.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by K.O (@mrcashtime) The new festival comes shortly after the 43-year-old hosted his first ever one man show, K.O Live at the Hill, at Constitutional Hill back in July. During his set at the historic show, K.O brought out a host of past collaborators, including the likes of Toss, Maggz, Okmalumkoolkat and Ma-E.

He also shared a new trailer this week for his upcoming reality YV show, ‘Inside Life With K.O’, which is set to screen next week on BET Africa and MTV Base. The show will premiere on MTV Base next Wednesday. “Pulling the curtains back and letting the flashlights shine in kancane,” he shared on Instagram. “Couple of episodes of #InsideLifeWithKO hitting the screen next week via @bet_africa and @mtvbasesouth. See promo for times. Love 🫶🏾.”