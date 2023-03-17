Kope Makgae plays cupid as the host of new matchmaking show

We’re spoilt for choice with the flood of matchmaking reality shows hitting our screens this year. Here’s another one, Mzansi Magic has announced “S’jola Sonke” – a show to give viewers a new perspective to dating and relationships but with a twist.

Actor Kope Makgae will steer the ship as host on the love show. Produced by Brightfire Pictures, “S’jola Sonke” will air every Sunday, April 9. We all love a little drama and intrigue and we’ve heard this candid, unscripted, and edgy season one will look at couples and singles redefining love and monogamy.

So here’s how it’s about to go down; three couples and 17 singles, who believe in having more than two people in an intimate relationship, embark on a four-week journey to find love. The couples and singles openly date each other until they find their ideal combination, or for some, combinations. If singles fail to make a connection with any of the couples, they run the risk of being kicked out.

Director of Local Entertainment Channels at M-Net, Shirley Adonisi, said : “We strive to bring our viewers the highest quality of content by venturing into uncharted waters, pushing boundaries and changing mindsets, while simultaneously exploring issues that are relevant to how our society is evolving and developing.” “Increasingly couples are challenging the norms of monogamy and commitment, opting to experiment and choose the type of relationship that works best for them, whether that means monogamy or otherwise. ‘S’jola Sonke’ provides a supportive environment to explore these options,” Adonisi says. Alongside Makgae, is registered clinical psychologist Anele Siswana. “S’jola Sonke” explores every aspect of relationships from dating to engaged to married.

On the show, among a mix of love complications, there’s the new-age couple who after dating for eight years are explorers and don’t have any boundaries, or do they? There’s also the new-found couple who met on December 17, 2022, and were engaged 14 days later. And finally, there’s the adventurous couple, who have been together for two years as friends, who became lovers. It’s all about more mjolo (relationship) and less mgowo (stress).