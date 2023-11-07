‘Kwa Mam’Mkhize’ season 2 to debut on Showmax this December

In 2020 businesswoman Shauwn Mkhize razzled Mzansi viewers with the first season of her reality TV show ‘Kwa Mam’Mkhize’. The show was a massive ratings hit for Mzansi Magic - the first season won Best Reality Show at the Hollywood and African Prestigious Awards and led to Mkhize’s nomination as Personality of the Year at the 2022 DStv Mzansi Viewers’ Choice Awards.

Now, the queen of reality TV is back to reclaim her number-one spot! ‘Kwa Mam’Mkhize’ is back for a second season, premièring as a Showmax Original on December 14 2023, with new episodes airing on Tuesdays. So much has happened in the flamboyant personality's life since viewers last saw her on screens as the woman claiming back her maiden name. "Season 1 was about self-discovery," said Mam’Mkhize.

"In Season 2, you will witness a different side of me. My children have grown, I have grandchildren, and I am cherishing every moment. "I aim to be more open so that people can truly understand me. There are numerous misconceptions about me, and individuals have their own perceptions of who I am. I have always stated that I want to tell my story in my own words." Season two promises to showcase everything about the wealthy celebrity’s life, the ups and downs. "Sometimes people believe that our lives are perfect, but that's not the reality.