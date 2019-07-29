Lasizwe Dambuza. Picture: Instagram

Season two of the popular reality show, "@Lasizwe Fake It till You Make It" returns to MTV Africa at 9.30pm (DStv channel 130) on Monday, July 29. YouTuber Lasizwe Dambuza, who turned 21 recently, left his fans and viewers fully entertained with his witty arsenal of characters from NomaTriquency and Babes Wamaleyvels in season one and promises to continue with the thrills and frills throughout the second season.

Through the next 13-episodes of "@Lasizwe: Fake It Till You Make It" we will watch to see if he finds the love of his life, since his relationship with actor Cedric Fourie left fans and family confused. Are they still friends or is there more to their relationship?

Did he really fully mend his relationship with his half-sister industry heavyweight Khanyi Mbau who on the last episode gave Lasizwe sisterly advice about the horrors and joys of the showbiz industry? What are his plans as he enters into full adulthood and turning 21 years old and planning this special occasion?



"I am extremely excited to be working with MTV Africa and VIMN Africa on the second season of '@Lasizwe: Fake it Till You Make It'. This new season promises to be riveting with lots of laughter, more tears and mixed emotions," said Lasizwe Dambuza.



As his star rises, cracking it internationally is high on his busy agenda, faking it has never looked so real as he tries to keep it together under the spotlight coupled with his growing pains. Main characters in this season will include his childhood best friend, Ofentse Kesw, who is still trying to figure out life and his brother, Lungile Mcunu, actor Cedric Fourie and his sister Khanyi Mbau.

Watch the second season of "@Lasizwe: Fake It till You Make It "on Monday, July 29 on MTV Africa (DStv channel 130) at 9.30pm.