Latest episode of ‘Love and Hip Hop SA’ a tribute to the Megacy

“Love and Hip Hop South Africa” pay tribute to slain hip hop rapper Kiernan “AKA” Forbes in last night’s third episode. The cast includes Da L E S, Yanga Chief, Money Badoo, Gigi Lamayne, J Molley, DJ Speedsta Lady, Fifi Cooper, Shane Eagle with his leading lady Nicole “Nikki” Swartz.

Sadly, in the same month the show aired in South Africa, the iconic rapper was murdered. AKA’s tragic passing has left the “Love and Hip Hop SA” cast distraught. Now we all know the love AKA and Da L E S shared since joining the industry around the same time.

Supa Mega was also close to Yanga Chief, who he dropped tracks with over the years. In the latest episode of “Love and Hip Hop South Africa”, the cast of the show reveal how they dealt with the devastating news of AKA’s passing as they share their tributes too. “We are all still in disbelief - it’s an unfair thing” - @ItsYangaChief 🤍 On the next episode of Love & Hip Hop South Africa, we celebrate the SupaMega, Kiernan ‘AKA’ Forbes 🕊️#MTVLHHSA Mondays at 21:30 CAT, repeats at 15:10 CAT 📺 MTV channel 130 @dstvza pic.twitter.com/txhc6TzOEA — MTVAfrica (@MTVAfrica) March 8, 2023 Da L E S hosted an intimate memorial with the rest of the cast where AKA’s dad Tony Forbes joined them to honour how AKA impacted their careers.

Here Forbes shared how he has been coming to terms with the loss of his son and his final moments with him before his burial. But one Twitter follower wasn’t too impressed with this insert and called it “sick”. @bohlale_matabog shared a snippet of the upcoming show and captioned it:

“The family was at their most vulnerable state yet these corporates used that to get them to be part of this! This is sick. “No matter what anyone says. Anything for content? F*&k Love and Hip Hop SA. I won’t even need to mention the ‘friends’ involved! 😑#JusticeForAKA” The family was at their most vulnerable state yet these corporates used that to get them to be part of this!



This is sick. No matter what anyone says. Anything for content? Fuck Love and Hip Hop SA.



I won't even need to mention the "friends" involved! 😑#JusticeForAKA pic.twitter.com/yUp5W9F6ER — #JusticeForAKA (@bohlale_matabog) March 8, 2023 The cast also spoke about the fear that is looming in South Africa about the crime stats and tragic losses from senseless killings in the country.