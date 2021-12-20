Lawrence Maleka to host new season of 'Big Brother Mzansi'

With the new season of “Big Brother Mzansi” around the corner, the popular TV show has announced that Lawrence Maleka will be the new presenter. The charismatic and versatile Safta winner is best known for his portrayal of Zolani on the hit 1Magic telenovela “The River”.

Maleka is by no means a newcomer to the TV presenting and hosting arena, having previously hosted Africa Magic Entertainment’s “StarGist” and Mzansi Magic’s “Clash of the Choirs”. Earlier this year, he was lauded by viewers on social media for his brilliant work as the co-host of the South African Music Awards (Sama) alongside Bontle Modiselle Moloi. Maleka expressed his joy at adding another prestigious gig to his profile. “I’m excited to be part of this instalment of ’Big Brother Mzansi’.

"The franchise has become a massive phenomenon in African as well as South African pop culture, and I’m happy to join in the fun as a presenter. "The fan base is huge and massively loyal – it’s an honour to be part of such a fantastic production."

Shirley Adonisi, who was recently appointed director of Local Entertainment Channels at M-Net, praised Maleka for his talents and described him as the perfect choice to present “Big Brother Mzansi” season 3. “Lawrence has proven to be one of the top young talents on our screens; his vibrant and confident screen as well as stage presence is a perfect fit for ’Big Brother Mzansi’. We can’t wait for viewers to tune in to what’s certainly going to be a very exciting season.” A press statement confirmed that in addition to the 24-hour channel (DStv channel 198), viewers will also see the return of what was previously the most popular feature: the Shower Hour.