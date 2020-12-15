Lebo Mashile and Bonnie Mbuli take aim at Lebo M and his reality show

Poet Lebo Mashile and actress Bonnie Mbuli have taken aim at Lebo M and his reality show. Mashile called out the award-winning producer and composer for his role on his new reality show, Lebo M - Coming Home on Showmax as being that of a “patriarch who bullies and silences the people around him”. Taking to Twitter, the poet shared her views on the show with a thread where she addressed toxic entertainment that empowered the creator. In her first tweet, Mashile took aim at US president Donald Trump over how his “BS” content that was aired on TV was consumed as entertainment, which she believed helped him build his political platform. The poet then went on to fire shots at Lebo M's reality show, calling it “horrible”.

“Thinking about Lebo M’s new show and how compelling it is as entertainment, but how horrible it is, at the same time, to give this much energy to a man who is clearly a patriarch who bullies and silences the people around him. Can consuming such ever just be entertainment?”, she tweeted.

Mashile then spoke about the Kardashians, claiming they got rich through “appropriating black women’s aesthetics”.

“Thinking about how we watched the Kardashians become billionaires by appropriating Black women’s aesthetics, but the originators of the same aesthetics rarely capitalise on them.

“Women like Mshoza, who are the actual blueprint, die young. This too is impacted by what we consume.”

The poet was not the only celebrity to find Lebo M’s reality show difficult to watch. Actress Bonnie Mbuli also pointed out how she felt the composer spoke badly to his wife who always remained calm on the show.