Lebogang ’The Funny Chef’ Tlokana is the new plus one host on ’Our Perfect Wedding’

Mzansi Magic’s hit reality show “Our Perfect Wedding” is back for the 12th season and it comes with a new host. Yes, the show, which often trends on social media when it airs, has a new but familiar face joining current presenter Nomsa Buthelezi.

And it’s someone Mzansi loves - Lebogang “The Funny Chef” Tlokana. She has a social media following of 1.8 million on Facebook and half a million on Twitter and Instagram, and her followers love her sassiness, sense of humour and ability to see the funny side of life. When she isn’t tickling your funny bone, she acts. And she’s appeared in David Kau’s “Leeto la Taxi” and Mzansi Magic’s “The River”. Of course, with weddings generally a breeding ground for drama and hiccups when it comes to plans going awry, a sprinkling of humour definitely helps alleviate the tension.

And who better than The Funny Chef and her larger-than-life personality to deliver. Over the seasons, the show has had some big names fill in as the host with Jessica Nkosi, Tumi Morake, Brenda Ngxoli and Thembisa Mdoda Nxumalo lending their Midas touch. Even Minnie Dlamini and Bonang Matheba cracked the nod as guest hosts.

“One of the things we’re most proud of and committed to as a channel is giving different creatives the platform to share their talent and energy on new platforms. “From the onset, ’Our Perfect Wedding’ has been one of the leaders in this regard: it has continued to refresh itself with an interesting and versatile range of presenters, all of whom have connected with viewers in their own way. “We’re proud to keep the tradition going,” says Shirley Adonisi, Director of Local Entertainment Channels at M-Net.