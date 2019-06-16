Lelo Ramasimong. Picture: Supplied.

She blew judges away during blind auditions and had all four coaches turn and even though her journey on "The Voice SA" has come to an end, Lelo's future looks bright.



How would you describe your experience on The Voice SA?

My experience on The Voice SA has been amazing, the amount of people who have come to support me and who have appreciated me as a singer and an artist has given me that extra push to really make my mark in the music industry.





What have you learnt about yourself?

I have learnt that I'm more than an RnB /Soul artist, I can also sing pop, rock and any other genre of music that I want to. I've learnt that I am as versatile as I choose to be.





What was the highlight for you?

My highlight was the studio audience cheering my name after my sing for my life, where I sang "Natural Woman" and after I was eliminated from the competition. In those two moments I truly felt like whether I win the competition or not, the people will still support me long after The Voice SA is over, and for that I'm so grateful.





What industry lessons/musical lessons will you take away from our experience?

My biggest industry lesson, that I took away from this is that, the fans are very important to the continued growth of my career, so interacting with them and showing appreciation for them is key, after all without them I wouldn't be where I am in my career already.





What's next for you?