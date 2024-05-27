Londie London on Nonku Williams getting into her personal business on 'The Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip - South Africa'

‘The Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip’ has brought some of the favourite South African Housewives making their return to reality screens. ‘The Real Housewives of Durban’ season two star, Londie London, in her first sit-down interview since wrapping the show with Showmax, spilled the tea.

The Showmax Original features eight of South Africa’s most memorable and iconic Housewives from five franchises, and these women know a thing or two about making headlines. Londie London said that since the ladies love to poke, there will be a lot of things that will be addressed, concerning her personal life that has made the news. “That is the point of being on the show: you get to tell your story and clear a few things in your own words.” Ten days in Jamaica with women who are known to be spicy and dramatic, of course, there is bound to be disagreements, and as such, Londie London left the island, with some unresolved issues with Nonku Williams.

“It left a bitter taste in my mouth. I did not want it to get that far because I understand that this is a reality show but I wish it could have ended differently. It was not nice. “I was disappointed in her because I did not expect her to poke as hard as she did; she just kept getting into my personal business.” View this post on Instagram A post shared by Showmax (@showmaxonline) The last time viewers saw the singer on screen, they got a view of her as a housewife and a mom, but now they will get to see a different side of her. Londie London wasn’t nervous about being on the Ultimate Girls Trip because she has nothing to hide, she just doesn’t want to talk about exes, failed relationships, and other people. “Obviously, there are some things I would prefer not to talk about, but at the end of the day, I own my story as it is.”