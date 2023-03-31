LOOK: Former Miss SA Amy Kleinhans-Curd joins ‘Die Real Housewives van die Wynlande’ cast

The cast “Die Real Housewives van die Wynlande” is full of strong independent women who are not afraid to speak their minds. The cast includes former beauty queens, strong entrepreneurs, a fitness model and an aesthetic doctor who will keep everyone frown-free.

From April 20, Amy Kleinhans-Curd, Mariska Thorpe, Karen Schwendtke, Candice Bester, Michelle van Zyl and Anita Lloyd will open the doors of their luxurious houses, their hearts, and their lives to viewers. “Die Real Housewives van die Wynlande” is the second Afrikaans language edition of NBC Universal Formats’ The Real Housewives franchise. Die Real Housewives van die Wynlande was filmed in and around Franschhoek, Paarl, Stellenbosch and Somerset West, and produced by Red Pepper Productions.

Meet the six women, who are about to bring their fabulousity to our screens: Former Miss South Africa Amy Kleinhans-Curd is married to New Zealand businessman Leighton Curd. Curd is a mother of four, lives in Franschhoek and is the director of various companies, including the homework hotline, Dial-A-Teacher, which was founded in 2000 in partnership with the Nelson Mandela Fund.

Amy Kleinhans-Curd. Picture: Supplied Their farms in Franschhoek, Swellendam and in the Cradle of Humankind are but a few of the things that keep Curd very busy indeed. She will soon launch her own Cap Classique sparkling wine as well as a skincare range called Amelia (her birthname). She is a committed mom and organises a swimming festival, among other things, for the school her children attend. Mariska Thorpe, who worked as wealth manager for many years, lives with her husband, Quintus, and their daughter, Ocean, on the same estate in Franschhoek as Curd and her family.

Mariska Thorpe. Picture: Supplied Thorpe does not like to sit still. She and Quintus are stock traders, but she also runs a business that upcycles second-hand clothes. Thorpe and her husband are avid trail runners, and she is a perfectionist in everything she does. Karen Schwendtke lives in the Val de Vie Estate between Paarl and Franschhoek. She is a successful businesswoman who holds a degree in BCom Accounting from UP, an MBL from Unisa and a degree in Visual Basic Programming from Harvard in America.

Karen Schwendtke. Picture: Supplied Despite long working hours, she always makes time for charity projects. In times of national need, she helped with the supply of water and cattle feed. Children are dear to her heart, and she is involved with fundraising for CHOC (Childhood Cancer Foundation SA). She is the proud mother of two daughters, Saskia and Arabella. Candice Bester lives in the Aan de Weber Estate in Stellenbosch. She is the mother of Emma and is married to Werner. Candice is an experienced professional singer, but she left the stage for the corporate world where she made her mark as marketing manager of Quench which was acquired by the TFG group.

Candice Bester. Picture: Supplied Bester, however, still dreams of a future as a songbird. She likes to play golf, has a big collection of whiskies, and facilitates a monthly quiz night. Candice and Werner are in the process of opening a restaurant. Michelle van Zyl is a medical doctor. She specialised in trauma and later had a successful general medical practice. Nowadays, she is an aesthetic doctor who focuses on treatments like Botox. She and her husband, Dr. André Olivier, live in the Boskloof Eco Estate in Somerset West. Michelle van Zyl. Picture: Supplied They are the parents of Hanno and Heidi. André also has two sons from a previous marriage who live in Namibia. Van Zyl enjoys hosting and dreams of having her own TV talk show.