LOOK: Meet the cast of the first local version of ‘Love and Hip Hop’

There has been several “Love & Hip Hop” iterations to date - Miami, Atlanta, Hollywood - and now, South Africa will have its own instalment of the popular reality show. Known for showcasing hip hop stars juggling their careers, relationships and family dynamics, the global reality show features some of the most prominent hip hop artists as they unveil the ins and outs of the music industry.

This time, South African artists are in the spotlight with “Love & Hip Hop SA" set to premiere in February on MTV Africa. Leading the cast are Mzansi’s hip hop recording artist and record producer Da L.E.S, aka ‘The North God’, award-winning Hip Hop star Gigi Lamayne and “Utatakho” hit-maker Yanga Chief (previously signed to Da L.E.S’s record label F2D, and leaving under questionable circumstances), is no stranger to the MTV stable after ranking third on MTV Base Hottest MC in 2019. Da L.E.S aka, ‘The North God’. Picture: Supplied Yanga Chief. Picture: Supplied Adding some sizzle to the mix is Shane Eagle, who will give us a glimpse into how he became a South African Music Award winner for Best Hip Hop Album in 2018, and also some saucy secrets to maintaining a 12-year romance with artist and model Nicole “Nikki” Swartz.

Shane Eagle and Nicole 'Nikki' Swartz. Picture: Supplied Eagle is known to have a huge fan base even though he tends to keep his private life off social media, so it will be interesting to see him opening his world to the cameras. “Mayo” hitmaker, Hip Hop culturalist and broadcaster DJ Speedsta, and Motswako First Lady, Fifi Cooper add their names to the reality star cast that will be part of the 13-episode tale of the cast’s love lives, personal struggles, goals, achievements and temptations. DJ Speedsta. Picture: Supplied Fifi Cooper. Picture: Supplied In addition to the SA hip hop superstars, “Love & Hip Hop SA", will feature sensational starlet Money Badoo. DJ Speedsta, Yanga, Money and Da L.E.S were recently spotted hanging out together in the Mother City.

Money Badoo. Picture: Supplied Outspoken rapper, singer and songwriter J Molley, who is never too shy to stir the pot with his opinions about life and hip hop, will be in true form with his outspoken personality. He will give viewers a glimpse into how he’s progressing with his battle with mental health, alongside his girlfriend, Elana. J Molley. Picture: Supplied When asked what viewers should expect from the first “Love & Hip Hop SA”, Gigi Lamayne said: “There’s a lot to look forward to!

“A highlight for me was confronting the Gigi Lamayne versus Fifi Cooper situation that has been looming for the longest time within South African hip hop when it comes to female rappers. “Apart from that, I have been a staunch follower of the franchise for the longest time, and I always imagined myself to be on the show, so I am very excited for this experience,” shared the award- winning rapper.“ DA L.E.S said: “The current state of South African hip hop is beautiful, and this platform will really allow me to share my knowledge on the industry.

“We have a very rich African hip hop culture and I am looking forward to offering my space and showing the trials and tribulations I've been through in the industry. ‘Love & Hip Hop SA’ is the best place to do it.” Executive producers Vuyisa Xaba and Lindiwe Magubane and director Mohube Rapodile, from Idea Collective Productions, are rolling out the red carpet for the first episode, as DA L.E.S and Yanga individually prepare to host events that will light up Johannesburg’s Summer in the first episode. Gigi Lamayne and new starlet Money Badoo catch up for a business talk that reveals a lot about their careers, and the storyline of the troublesome trio of DJ Speedsta, Yanga and Da L.E.S is revealed.