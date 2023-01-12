LOOK: Meet the cast of ‘The Real Housewives of Gqeberha’

Excitement is high following the revelation of the cast of “The Real Housewives of Durban” and now, hot on the heels of that announcement, an introduction to the cast for “The Real Housewives of Gqeberha”. Last week, 1Magic released the teaser for “The Real Housewives of Gqeberha” and now they have revealed the ladies set to entertain the country.

Set in a city known for its stunning coastlines and friendly residents, the cast of RHOGQ are ready to show viewers a side to Gqeberha that they have never seen before, one where the circles are tight and where the women bond through power. “The Real Housewives of Gqeberha (RHOGQ)” will premiere on 1Magic on February 3 at 8.30pm and here are the five cast mates who will be gracing screens soon. More cast members will be released in due course.

Norma Nicol View this post on Instagram A post shared by NORMA NICOL👑 (@norma_nicol_) Career-focused and fierce, when Norma isn’t running things as events planner at Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium, she’s a dedicated wife and mom. Married into Ghanaian royalty, Norma is the real deal when it comes to glitz and glam. She stylishly juggles many roles without breaking a nail – but will anyone dare come for her throne?

Buli G Ngomane View this post on Instagram A post shared by B U L I • G (@buli.g) In-demand MC, high-end events planner, brand ambassador, former “Idols SA” contestant, award-winning businesswoman, and now, “Real Housewife” – to say that the charismatic Buli G’s CV is impressive would be an understatement. A highly connected social butterfly known for bringing the light into any room she enters – will her light be too bright for some in the cast?

Liz Prins View this post on Instagram A post shared by Liz Prins (@thelizprins) A dedicated mom and socialite who loves jogging, Liz is a straight shooter. But beneath that bubbly exterior is a woman who is softer than she seems. Still recovering from the loss of her beloved husband, the construction project manager who sold her company for eight figures is navigating life as a widow.

Her heart might be in the right place but will her words land her in hot water with the group? Unathi Faku View this post on Instagram A post shared by Unathi Faku (@una.faku) Self-proclaimed Gqeberha royalty, Unathi is no shrinking violet. As a successful salon owner and the wife of the city’s former mayor, she is comfortable in the public eye and having her every move watched.

A gym lover whose social media pages are peppered with fitness snaps, she’s also a dedicated and doting mother. Will she be able to let her guard down with the other ladies? Ashleigh Mather The sweetheart of the group, fresh-faced Ashleigh is a wife and mom who works in the fabulously fast-paced fashion industry. But don’t be fooled: while she might be unassuming, she’s no pushover.