LOOK: Rough Diamond popping the question to Nonku Williams gets tongues wagging

A video of “The Real Housewives of Durban” reality TV star Nonku Williams’s boyfriend Dumisani Ndlazi, popularly known as Rough Diamond, proposing has gone viral.
On Tuesday, gossip blogger Maphepha Ndaba shared the video of Rough Diamond proposing to his leading lady.
Mzansi was introduced to Williams’s new love interest on season three of the hit Showmax reality show.
During the season, Williams opened up about how she got into a relationship with him after a year of celibacy. And, while things were going well between them, she admitted to not being ready for marriage.
During the early stages of the relationship, Rough Diamond bought her a car, which Williams later returned.
In the video, he is seen getting down on one knee with a ring in hand with a “Marry me” sign in the background, along with red balloons and rose petals scattered everywhere.
Nonku Williams is now engaged.🔥🔥 pic.twitter.com/OBNUzloPcw— Jabulani Macdonald ⚡️ (@Jabu_Macdonald) March 28, 2023
Ever since their courtship was announced, viewers have been side-eyeing the relationship especially because of his criminal past, which he briefly touched on when he was introduced to Nonku’s mother.
The engagement has raised eyebrows with many of “The Real Housewives of Durban” fans eagerly waiting for her to confirm her engagement.
@Miss_Hlu said: “I saw this gintsa boyfriend of hers as someone that’s getting Nonku back into her groove. Then the next man to enter her life after him would potentially be the love of her life. Uyimoshile ughel!”
@Crys_Mayere said: “I hate it when middle aged, successful women throw their lives away like this.
“Nonku would have been better off living with her kids, healing from past traumas and enjoying her hard-earned money but ke ‘love’ is the end all and be all for women. Mk mk.”
@Nonduh01529798 said: “People judging Nonku for being engaged with a known rapist, like you guys are in miserable relationships with pastors n other so-called good men, you are being beaten up but you still stay, but you judging Nonku because of a man that has done nothing but treat her right #nonku.”
@joy_zelda said: “I hope Nothile and her siblings are safe, Am Judging Nonku, Nonku introduced a convicted rapist to Nothile and now engaged to him Unesbindi lo Mama Shem What kind of desperation is this an whole business women, who’s independent falling for and rapists putting her daughter at risk.”