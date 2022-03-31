LOOK: Shawn Godfrey cooks his way to victory in season 4 of ‘MasterChef South Africa’

After 20 exhilarating episodes in the fourth season of M-Net’s “MasterChef South Africa”, Shawn Godfrey, 34, walked away with the trophy and bragging rights. In what was a truly nerve-wracking finale, Shawn, an entrepreneur, went up against Andriette De la Harpe (33), an entrepreneur who lost her job during Covid.

But the deciding factor on who would make the top two was witnessed in the penultimate episode where Shawn, Andrietta and senior researcher Tarryn De Kock (28) went into a cookoff where they had to deliver their interpretation of the 7 colours Sunday meal, which represents family, love and history. Shawn, admirably experimental with his technique, wowed the judging panel of Justine Drake, Zola Nene, and Gregory Czarnecki and secured his spot in the final, while Andrietta and Tarryn had to pull out all the stops for the second spot. Justine praised all of them for putting their heart and soul onto the plate.

Before the winner could be decided on with the last challenge in the kitchen, Andrietta, Shawn and Tarryn got to go on a little culinary adventure to Paternoster where they met with Wolfgat restaurant’s chef and owner, Kobus van der Merwe. He not only schooled them on foraging, but he also showed them how to use organic fresh produce in the best and most flavourful way. Technique played a huge role in it. Back in the MasterChef kitchen, the heat was on as Andrietta and Shawn gave their all in creating dishes worthy of winning the title.

Shawn served a main of pork tenderloin with quail eggs, which he got right on the third attempt, with crackling crumb, smoked apple purée, bacon, charred leek and crème fraîche sauce. His dessert was a classic - malva pudding. And Andrietta plated butternut steak, asparagus, red pepper sauce, ricotta and smoked chimichurri. On the sweet side, she made custard cake with lemon curd and meringue shards and the flavour was enhanced with peppermint cream, fennel flowers and raspberries. Kobus said her dessert reminded him of an eton mess.

Shawn Godfrey with Andriette De la Harpe and the rest of the contestants. Picture: Supplied Before the judges gave their feedback, Shawn said: “Feeling a little bit sad, just been such a hectic journey. Have I cooked well enough? It’s like a question mark. I didn’t get to everything and everything didn’t turn out perfect. I’m not happy that it's over, actually.” Andrietta commented: “I loved all the elements on the plate, I think I would have loved the pearls but it is just too much.”

While Shawn appeared to be the epitome of calm with his poker face, his rival was going through a roller-coaster of emotion until Zola announced the winner. Gobsmacked at first, Shawn was congratulated by his fellow competitors in the show and said: “I’m just actually shocked, I guess that is what it is. I’m kinda shocked that my principal about everything into something, and you keep practising, failing, and, then improving, can work. “Congratulations to all you guys as well. I am so proud to have cooked beside you guys.”