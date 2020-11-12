LOOK: The Kardashians make the cover of IOL Television’s reality TV issue

Share this article: Share Tweet Share Share Share Email Share

This month’s edition of IOL Television looks at one of the most fascinating and addictive genres: reality TV. Introduced in the early 1990s, it achieved success only a decade later with offerings like Survivor, Idols and Big Brother. And when Ryan Seacrest gave viewers “Keeping up with Kardashians”, he created a monster in us all. We couldn’t stop watching. Love them or loathe them, the Kardashians are one of history’s most iconic reality TV family – and the wealthiest. As their legacy draws to an end with season 20, which airs next year, we look at 20 of their unforgettable moments.

The Real Housewives franchise, with its catty drama and backstabbing, continues to reel in viewers.

Let’s not forget those dating shows where emotions – and hormones – run wild in trying to find “the one”.

BBC Brit’s Top Gear, which is one of the longest-running lifestyle motoring shows, is back for a 29th season, and the adventures are crazier.

Oh, and celebrity couple, Babes Wodumo and Mampintsha, have bagged their own reality series.

Babes Wodumo and Mampintsha bagged their own reality show on Showmax. Picture: Supplied

Known as one of the country’s most controversial couples, more so after allegations of Mampintsha abusing his long-time partner, the couple recently got engaged live on air on Gagasi FM.

In February next year, they will be seen in Uthando Lodumo, on Showmax.

And we point our SA’s biggest reality show stars and share our top three favourites vying for the Idols SA this year.

Find out why Selling Sunset is such an addictive series. Picture: Netflix

The raw emotions, unfiltered comments and high drama provided by unscripted storytelling is clearly a winner with viewers.

This edition gives South Africa plenty to watch and talk (or tweet) about. Happy viewing!

Read this issue of IOL Television below:

Check out the latest issue of IOL Television here.

Subscribe to IOL's free digital magazines by emailing the word Digital to [email protected]