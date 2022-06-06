LOOK: The ‘outcasts’ are back for a do-over in the new season of ‘Survivor South Africa’

“Survivor South Africa” will be returning to M-Net on Monday, July 18, and viewers will be chuffed to learn that the fan favourites and villains from previous seasons will feature in the instalment titled, “Return of the Outcasts”. In September last year, Nicole Wilmans, 26, walked away as the winner of “Survivor South Africa: Immunity Island”.

Unlike previous seasons, which were filmed at exotic locations abroad, the eighth instalment was shot on the Wild Coast, Eastern Cape, due to Covid-19 regulations restricting travel. These familiar faces are back to prove themselves in a game that requires every contestant to “outwit, outplay and outlast” the others. Executive and creative producer Leroux Botha said: “This isn’t an ‘All Stars’ season – in fact, it’s a totally unique concept. All of the castaways returning to the game this season have demons to lay to rest, with the added challenge of everyone knowing exactly how everyone else played their game, before”.

Below is a list of who’s back: Chappies Chapman - “Survivor South Africa: Immunity Island” S8 Chappies Chapman Age: 31

Hometown: Centurion Job: Entrepreneur He was without a doubt the firm favourite to win. He played the game strategically and took no prisoners when it came to sustenance.

A fitness fanatic, the father of one is determined to right his wrongs this time around. Danté de Villiers - “Survivor South Africa: Island of Secrets” S7 Danté de Villiers Age: 31

Hometown: Dwarskersbos Job: Podcaster Having travelled the world, and after putting down roots in Thailand and Israel for a short while, he is back home on the Cape West Coast. An ocean lover, he is in his element outdoors. And he thrives on physical challenges.

He is now a podcast host. In the season that he featured in, he was a loner. This time around, he plans on upping the ante with his social game. Dino Paulo - “Survivor South Africa: Immunity Island” S8 Dino Paulo Age: 31

Hometown: Johannesburg Job: Live Escape Game Owner He went from being a strong contender to being seriously blindsided on the show.

The escape game franchise co-owner, who is engaged to his long-time lawyer girlfriend, Kirsten, is not keen on repeating his past mistakes. Competitive by nature, the adrenaline junkie will be trusting his instinct more. Felix Godlo - “Survivor South Africa: Island of Secrets” S7

Felix Godlo Age: 32 Hometown: Pretoria Job: Key Account Manager

A proud Xhosa man, he prides himself on being a good role model to his two kids. Having had time for lots of introspection, he is ready to through his hat in the ring for the title once again. This time around, he is focused and ready to play the game. And if he has to play nice with others to get further in the game, he will be doing just that. Killarney Jones - “Survivor South Africa: Champions” (S5)

Killarney Jones Age: 51 Hometown: Johannesburg Job: Martial Artist

This student of martial arts has a degree in Fine Arts and has climbed Mount Kilimanjaro. Coming from a close-knit family, she is well-travelled and has a fighter’s spirit. Quite talkative, she returns to the game to course-correct her anti-social behaviour. Marian de Vos - “Survivor South Africa: Champions” S5

Marian de Vos Age: 32 Hometown: Cape Town Job: Fashion Buyer

A graduate of the College of Fashion Design in Cape Town, she now works as a buyer in the retail industry. The youngest of five siblings, she’s not afraid to prove herself and rise to the occasion. This time, she is more focused than ever and won’t allow any distractions to disrupt her game. But will her villainess side surface again? Fans will have to wait and see. Meryl Szolkiewicz - “Survivor South Africa: Island of Secrets” S7

Meryl Szolkiewicz Age: 31 Hometown: Centurion Job: Holistic Movement Coach

Happily married and a doting mother to three boys, the aspirant musician is looking for a do-over. Having got a feel of the game, she is looking to be more empathetic and to have fun as she proves herself. Palesa Tau - “Survivor South Africa: Philippines” S6

Palesa Tau Age: 31 Hometown: Johannesburg Job: Radio Presenter/Producer

A radio presenter and producer, she is also a voice-over artist. On the back of her previous stint, her confidence, both personally and professionally, has grown. When she first went into the game, she relied on her gut instinct. But now she is looking to ingratiate herself with her tribe and be more intentional with her decisions. Phil Dickson - “ Survivor SA: Champions” S5 Phil Dickson Age: 40

Hometown: Johannesburg Job: Risk Assessment Manager Originally from KwaZulu-Natal, this former firefighter and paramedic is a fire risk assessment manager. The father of two lived in the US with his wife and kids for a while. He is au fait with fishing and is pretty fit when it comes to physical challenges.

He has a mischievous streak but it remains to be seen whether it works for or against him. Pinty Nkanjeni - “Survivor South Africa: Immunity Island” S8 Pinty Nkanjeni Age: 30

Hometown: Cape Town Job: Yacht Crew Member From the small rural town of Hogsback in the Eastern Cape, her work as a Rope Access Technician was interrupted by the lockdown.

As such, she got involved with an NPO that aims to unite hospitality businesses with health-care workers at the front line of the fight against Covid-19, to help them stay closer to where they are working. Aware of her character flaws, she is hoping to change her approach to the game this time around. PK Phetoe - “Survivor South Africa: Philippines” S6

PK Phetoe Age: 29 Hometown: Lephalale Job: Mining Engineer

This ambitious mining engineer plans to open his own mining consultancy company. Since his job requires him to problem-solve, adapt, and prioritise his actions to optimise outcomes, he is well-versed in what is needed to get the edge over his rivals. This time around, he will be working on his social game - something he overlooked grossly before. Seamus Lind Holmes - “Survivor South Africa: Philippines” S6

Seamus Lind Holmes Age: 29 Hometown: Durban Job: Sales Manager

As a sales manager for a commercial trucking equipment company he has the gift of the gab and is no stranger to a competitive environment. This time around, he will be keeping a close eye on his tribe mates to ensure he is one step ahead of being blindsided. Shane Hattingh - Survivor South Africa: Champions (S5) Shane Hattingh Age: 50

Hometown: Cape Town Job: Set Decorator Talk about a Jack of all trades - he has worked in military counter-intelligence, has been a shoe designer, worked as an outdoor advertising salesperson, worked in the art department in the film industry and is currently a set decorator for an international reality show.

The father of four will not be letting his guard down this time around. And he is determined to snuff out any sort of complacency on his part. Shona MacDonald - “Survivor South Africa: Champions” S5 Shona MacDonald Age: 33

Hometown: Cape Town Job: Entrepreneur An entrepreneur specialising in lingerie and swimwear, she is also working on developing a new dating app. A contestant from “Shark Tank SA”, she is confident and successful.

Previously, she struggled to bond with her teammates - something she is looking to work on this time around. At the same time, she wants to use the show as a platform to raise awareness on body positivity. Steffi Brink - “Survivor South Africa: Island of Secrets” S7 Steffi Brink Age: 30

Hometown: Johannesburg Job: Fitness Coach & Model A former beauty queen, she is no stranger to physical challenges. After her previous participation, she ended up at a training camp with the ‘Blitzbokkies’ – the SA Women’s 7s Rugby team – but seriously injured her knee and had a long road to recovery.

This time, she is determined to prove herself - and make a few friends along the way. Tania Copeland - “Survivor South Africa: Island of Secrets” S7 Tania Copeland Age: 53

Hometown: Paternoster Job: Retired The retired business owner is an avid rock climber who isn’t a follower of society’s rules and restrictions. The mother of several kids, including five fur babies, plans on aligning herself with the strongest players, making her a crucial part of the voting process.

Tejan Pillay - “Survivor South Africa: Maldives” (S4) Tejan Pillay Age: 40 Hometown: Johannesburg

Job: Engineer A self-proclaimed “Prince of Darkness” - he has worked for Eskom for 21 years - and been with his partner for 11, he loves life and is into karate, kickboxing and cage fighting. In his first appearance, he was pegged as a villain. This time around, he has embraced his “Survivor Conniver” moniker and will be playing the game the same way as before - with plenty of hustle.

Tevin Naidu - “Survivor South Africa: Philippines” S6 Tevin Naidu Age: 28 Hometown: Cape Town

Job: Medical Doctor A qualified medical doctor, he won the Mr India South Africa title at the age of 18, and has flexed his presenting mucles on “Eastern Mosaic”. Having had a nasty experience with a misguided post on social media, he is mindful of his actions and words. He is also going into the game with plenty of “Survivor” knowledge.

Thoriso M-Afrika - “Survivor South Africa: Immunity Island” S8 Thoriso M-Afrika Age: 37 Hometown: Uitenhage

Job: Marketing Manager This single mom of son Bulumko, meaning ‘wisdom’ in Xhosa, entered the game to win. She wanted to improve the quality of life for her little one. That said, her offish behaviour saw her cast aside by her fellow tribe members. This time around, it’s one aspect she is looking to improve on to help her get further in the competition.

Toni Tebbutt - “Survivor South Africa: Philippines” S6 Toni Tebbutt Age: 41 Hometown: Cape Town

Job: Content Developer A fitness addict, being a part of the show changed her life. She’s a shoot straight from the hip kind of person. And this time around, she will be bringing her personality into the game. As much as she is ready to take the bull by the horns when the need arises, she is mindful of not getting too caught up in her emotions. So it will be a case of straddling that fine line between social cohesion and being strategic.