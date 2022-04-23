LootLove, Penny Lebyane unpack ‘Culture Code’ in new reality show

Black culture through the perspective of influencers and celebrities will be celebrated on BET Africa’s new reality show. As part of an ongoing BET Africa brand campaign, Rooted in Culture, the new show “Culture Code” will reflect pop culture and topics like trends, language, expressions and behaviours that are relevant to its audience.

“Culture Code” engages, entertains, reflects and reveals the deeply rooted unspoken pop-culture with which the black community are familiar with. In the 12-episode show, media personality LootLove, radio personality Penny Lebyane, singer Moozlie, musician and dancer Robot Booi, and social media commentator Phil Mphela, will share the platform as contributors, bringing with them everything that pops in black pop culture. Moozlie. Picture: Instagram Monde Twala, senior vice president and general manager for Paramount in Africa, said the series aims to share modern day trends, lingo, expressions and behaviours.

“’Culture Code’ reflects upon mainstream pop culture and influence. BET Africa is committed to ensure that culture is seen, heard and celebrated,” said Twala. The show appeals to a wide spectrum of consumers and will use nostalgia to bring viewers closer to the culture and will explore the things we love and love to hate about South Africa and being South African. "Culture Code“ airs every Saturday from Saturday, from April 23 at 7.30pm, on BET Africa (DStv channel 129).