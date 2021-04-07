'Love Island SA': All the girls came after me for being too hot, says Tione

Tione Mbhele has that she was really at peace about how she was dumped from “Love Island SA” on Monday’s episode, while her partner Justin Fourie said he was a little disappointed. Last week viewers had to vote for their favourite couple, the results of which were revealed on Monday. In the end Tione, a 20-year-old self-proclaimed “diva with a soft heart”, and Justin, 25-year-old e-commerce & trading entrepreneur, were the couple with the least amount of votes and subsequently dumped from the villa. “I feel like it was fair being dumped mainly because I hadn't found love. I felt really content and at peace about how I departed,” said Mbhele. Justin said that he didn’t feel too bad at all, as it's part of the game.

“A little disappointed about the way I departed as I would've loved to have had more time on but still a great experience nonetheless and truly grateful for the opportunity,” he said.

Both said that they felt like the experience of being on “Love Island SA” was incredible and Tione added that she “would do it all over again”.

While she enjoyed the experience, Tione said that she would have done some things differently.

“I would have been more vocal about how I was really feeling instead of playing it safe to protect other people as well as stuck to my strategy instead of giving in to girl code.

“All the girls came after me for being too hot out the blocks so I toned it down a notch only to realise I was being manipulated by the girls. It is was it is was... I’m a soft person on the inside and they took advantage of that.”

Viewers were caught off-guard when Tione chose Justin in the recoupling instead of Tats, but she said that she chose him to give him a lifeline in the show.

“Justin had only been in the house a couple hours and I felt like I gave him a lifeline, to give him an opportunity to experience the journey and try to find a true connection.

“Tats had two options, one choosing someone who was down for him from since day one or to choose a girl who lied and wasn't being honest about her true feelings for Ross.

He went for the option of the girl that was uncertain about him and still got played. That is why I did not choose Tats because he played himself. I honestly wasn't thinking about myself in the moment of making the decision.”

Justin said that for him, villa life proved to be a bit of a roller-coaster at times and that he entered it at a tricky time, hence didn’t get the chance to pair up with someone he connected with.

“Entering at the time I did made it a bit tricky as the villa wasn't really overflowing with girls to be fair, so options were limited and people had already established firm connections.

“I feel like a lot of the contestants are playing the game though, so it will be interesting to see who stays together on the outside.”

Tione shared the same sentiment: “Let me tell you one thing, nothing is what it seems, those islanders are extremely brilliant at playing this game.”

“It goes to show how fake you're willing to be to get to the top. Congratulations to them, they're showing us who they are and what they can be like on the inside and out,” Tione said.

“This is definitely a strategic island. Everyone is fake, the only real human being is Thimna. Love the queen, I feel sorry for her though because Libho is coming straight for me,” she laughed.

Justin said that next for him is to try and get his face "onto more TV shows, modelling, aligning myself with brands and travelling“ while Tione will continue growing her brand.

“I'm definitely going to continue growing my brand, my business and myself and to continue teaching young ladies that you do not have to go through short cuts and uncomfortable extents to get far in the industry.

“I’m so looking forward to seeing my family and best friend as well as working on my music,” she said.

“Love Island SA” airs Monday to Friday and unseen bits on Sundays at 9.30pm on M-Net (DStv channel 101).