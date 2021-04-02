’Love Island SA’: Before Kitty’s entrance I felt I had exhausted all my possible connections, says Chris

The latest “Love Island SA” contestant to be dumped from the villa, Chris Mouton, said he was disappointed with how his villa bestie Libho (Libhongolethu) Geza dropped him when he needed him most. Mouton, a 21-year-old econometrics student and model from Stellenbosch, was dumped in the most dramatic two-part episode yet, which saw four Islanders voted off and Kitty Kearney choosing to leave. Kearney, 19-year-old bartender from Durban, was developing a strong connection with the blond-haired beauty, and said that it wouldn’t be true to herself if she didn’t leave to at least just see where things go. While both Mouton and Kearney say they had an amazing time in the villa; Mouton said that he was disappointed by how he exited in Wednesday night’s episode. “I feel disappointed that when it mattered most, Libho dropped me and that I left just as I found a connection after trying so hard – but we left together – so that's a positive. However, I believe we had the possibility to win.”

Kearney said that she feels like she surprised people with her decision to leave – she did – but the choice to go wasn’t a shock to her.

“It feels like something I would do, making my own decisions entirely based on my feelings and gut,” Kearney said.

“I’m confident in my decision and my reason for it.”

The pair said that life inside the villa was an awesome experience they wouldn’t forget and that connections people see are real.

“It was a roller-coaster of emotions! It was amazing actually. I mean a bunch of people from all over South Africa living together looking for love! It doesn’t get more wilder than that,” Kearney said.

Mouton added: “The show is so damn real it's insane. None of the connections in the villa were fake or posed. People genuinely cared for each other and it was genuinely beautiful to see.

“Life in the villa was awesome and such an eye-opening experience.”

During his time in the villa, viewers saw Chris trying to form connections with Summer, Tania and Thiala, but it didn’t come without challenges as he struggled for a while too before Kitty entered.

When asked what exactly happened, he said that he felt like the show definitely didn’t catch the full extent of the connections he tried to form before Kearney.

“I definitely didn’t try with Summer towards the end of my stay, prior to Kitty’s entry, but I definitely did struggle and felt (like) I exhausted all my possible connections.

“Kitty walked in with confidence and reciprocated all the affection I gave her. She didn't waste time ... she was adamant on formulating her own opinion of me rather than talking to the other girls for a take on me – which was definitely off and skewed.”

Kearney added: “I definitely think some of the issues the girls had with Chris were brought to my attention quite often and I honestly was not interested in that drama because it had nothing to do with me.

“A couple of islanders seemed to see him in a light that was very incorrect. Luckily for me I have X-ray vision and managed to see the good.”

Speaking of his time in the villa, Mouton said he only wished he was more present in the moment, and understood that his strength lay in intimate conversations rather than group settings.

As for Kitty she said wouldn’t change a thing, as the way everything panned out was really interesting and unforgettable.

“I came in looking for my clown, and I certainly found one. Chris makes me laugh and we can be silly together but also serious. The connection was smooth and easy.

“I’m really stoked with how things are going between us now! We’re taking it slow and it’s easier now without the pressure of cameras watching us 24/7.”

And what comes next? Mouton said that he is going to complete his degree next year, and Kitty will just be enjoying life and seeing what comes her way.

“That was a promise to my father, but in the meantime I’m going to focus on broadening my fitness brand and allow myself to explore and travel, creating content along the way,” said Mouton.

Kearney added: “I’m excited for what’s yet to come. I certainly want to be more invested in my commercial modelling and showing the world who Kitty Kearney really is!”

Chris can be found on Instagram @chrismouton_

“Love Island SA” airs Monday to Friday and unseen bits on Sundays at 9.30pm on M-Net (DStv channel 101).