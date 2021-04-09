'Love Island SA' contestant Danè thinks Ross is being dishonest

“Love Island SA” bombshell Danè Prinsloo said that she would have loved to make it to the final of the show, but she knew that her and Ian de Beer were vulnerable as a friendship couple. The “Love Island SA” journey ended on Wednesday for Ian and his partner Danè who were the last single people inside the villa. The two had attempted to find a connection but ultimately that didn’t work and THEY just ended up as friends. Danè, a 21-year-old a student and performer from Joburg, was among the last of the bombshells to have entered the villa, and said that while leaving was tough, she feels proud of her efforts. "I stayed true to myself and I was honest with myself and everyone around me. I’m proud of myself and I was not willing to change in order to win.“

Danè said that being on the show was a different experience compared to watching it as “when you’re inside the villa you forget that it’s a national TV show”.

“You’re just having fun and living your life. So it was strange seeing myself on TV afterwards.”

While she and Ian are in the friendzone and know where things stand with each other, Danè shares that the reasons for earlier friction that they experienced was down to getting their signals crossed.

“There was miscommunication between Ian and I most of the time and we both got frustrated with the situation.

“I wanted to get to know him and slow things down to see if I could develop a genuine sexual attraction towards him.

“We also think differently and our lifestyles don’t match. In the end I realised that I just feel friendship for him and we’re really close now.”

She said: “I know I have a very specific type and I don’t want to settle for less.

“I’ve also been through a lot in my past relationship and I’m not willing to take any nonsense from guys moving forward.”

It also appeared that the situation with Ross Marshall happened at a bad time for Danè as there were definitely sparks beginning to fly between them but it also seemed like he was unsure of himself and his feelings.

When asked how difficult was that to navigate, she answered that it was pretty clear to her what was going on at the time.

"Ross had feelings for me and he chose to stay with Tania because he thought it would give him a better chance at staying in the game.

“I don’t think he’s being honest and he’s fooling Tania.”

As for which couple has her vote to win, she said that the viewers only see a tiny part of each islander and their couple.

“I don’t think every couple is legitimate. I’m rooting for Milly and Asad, because they are the most authentic people in the villa.

“A lot of the islanders are playing the game more than what they are actually truly forming connections.”

Danè said that following her exit, she will turn her focus to fashion as she is going to launch a clothing brand at the end of the year.

“In the meantime she also wants to travel more and make more genuine friendships and connections.

“I’m also looking forward to meeting the other islanders in the outside world.“

“Love Island SA” airs Monday to Friday and unseen bits on Sundays at 9.30pm on M-Net (DStv channel 101).