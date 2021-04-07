EntertainmentTvReality Tv
Millie Terblanché. Picture: Instagram
Millie Terblanché. Picture: Instagram

'Love Island SA' contestant Millie lands in hot water for making rape joke

By Jamal Grootboom Time of article published 37m ago

Share this article:

“Love Island SA” is heading towards the final stretch, however, one of the Islanders - Millie Terblanché - has landed in hot water for making a rape joke.

In one of the recent episodes, Tania Kera was shown at the fire pit with Millie discussing her situation with Ross Marshall who she’s currently in a coupling with.

Ross has been very open on the show that he is a virgin and that he is waiting for marriage before having sex.

In the conversation with Millie, Taina, said: “If I’m being honest I feel Ross is still young, you know what I mean. A lot of people when they’e 20 are gonna save themselves.“

Millie starts laughing and then says “rape him“ as a response.

Fans of the show were very unhappy with Millie making a rape joke and shared their displeasure online.

In a statement sent to IOL Entertainment, an M-Net spokesperson said that they are sorry about the utterance, confirmed that Millie has been reprimanded and that they have issued sensitivity training for the cast and crew.

See the full statement below:

“M-Net is aware of the comments by one of Love Island SA’s contestants. M-Net is a strong proponent of a violence-free South Africa and abhors any form of gender- based violence.

“While we note that the contestant referred to the matter in jest, we strongly condemn the trivialising of such grave matters and apologise to our viewers and stakeholders for exposing them to such.

“We have reprimanded the contestant and implemented sensitivity training for the whole cast and crew.

“All contestants are being supported by a qualified psychologist. We have also removed the offensive language from all repeat broadcasts of the programme.”

Share this article:

Related Articles