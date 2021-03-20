'Love Island SA': Erin talks Asad, Xavier and if she would’ve done anything different

Dumped “Love Island SA” contestant Erin Japhta says that her relationship with Asad Boomgaard was one many people will never understand. Many were treated to a shocking re-coupling in Friday night’s episode where Japhta, a 22-year-old student at Loyola Marymount University in Los Angeles, was dumped from the villa with fellow islander Rochelle van Vuuren. The two are the latest Islanders to be dumped after Sarah Fischer exited the show in Tuesday night’s episode, following Jay Freemantle and Durang Atembe. Islander Kaige Bertasso chose to leave the villa of his own volition, stating that it was affecting his mental health. Japhta – who made for exciting watching following her attempts to find love – spokes about her relationship drama with Asad, her possible connection with Xavier and also how difficult it was navigating the Thimna and Libho situation.

How does it feel being dumped from the Island? How do you feel about how you departed?

I feel very grateful for the experience and opportunity I was given and feel that the timing of me leaving the show was perfect. Looking back, I feel like I got a lot from my journey and am very content with the timing of leaving and being dumped from the villa.

I feel very happy with how I departed and had no idea people were scheming to stay, so I’m glad I trusted in the process and felt that whatever’s meant to be will be, instead of going out of the way to sway someone's decision to keep me in the villa.

Is there anything you would do differently?

I certainly wish I reacted differently and handled certain situations better, but everything I did in the villa has added to an insane amount of self-development and personal growth that I would never have made without the mistakes.

I don't regret anything I did in the villa, I’ve come out being so proud of staying true to who I am and never swaying from that.

Now that the dust has settled, how was the experience of being in the Love Island villa?

The Love Island SA experience was a whirlwind of emotions, there were many highs and lows. I’m most appreciative of all the special friendships and connections I made in the villa, we all had so much fun together and I’ll never forget the crazy memories we made.

The islanders playing a game of beer bong. Picture: Supplied

As a viewer, we get a different perspective of what happens in the villa. We all got the feeling that you were over Asad but then in Thursday night's episode, Summer and Millie were talking about how you were maybe interested in Asad again? What was your relationship with Asad really like?

My relationship with Asad was one many people will never understand. There were real feelings involved and when things ended we still remained living in the same space together. I would say we were friends and would joke around with each other but it never got past that.

Once Asad and I were both single among others in couples there were people chatting to me about whether or not I’d go back. It certainly was a thought but I never truly acted on it because Asad was very sure of what he wanted and it didn’t feel right going back there after Asad and Sara’s relationship ended.

Do you regret not paying more attention to Xavier at the start as it looked like you two had a connection, or did it all work out for the best?

I believe that everything happens for a reason and in hindsight, with Xavier and I that was certainly apparent. I stuck hard to my loyalty guns and felt like Erin on the outside would never go between two guys, however, in the villa you’re given the opportunity to explore your best connection and if I went with the Love Island villa mindset I think I would have explored that more.

Watching the show back I definitely think Xavier is better suited for Millie and that what happened with Xavier and me was for the best.

How tough was it being in the situation with Thimna where you were both vying for Libho's attention?

The situation with Thimna and Libho was one I never thought I’d ever find myself in. We both worked really hard on communicating with each other throughout with where our heads and hearts were at, and I wished they aired more of our conversations related to Libho on the show.

No one should ever have to go for the same guy as their best friend, and I’m really happy it never got between us. What happened in the end was certainly meant to be and I could not be happier for the two of them.

There's a recoupling on #LoveIslandSA 💛🏖 tonight – what's Libho gonna do 👀? pic.twitter.com/BdFTmKqvKk — Love Island SA (@LoveIsland_SA) March 11, 2021

How would you describe life inside the villa, and were the connections that we saw legitimate?

My overall experience was better than I could ever imagined, I definitely had so many laughs and cries but wouldn’t have it any other way. Every connection I made in the villa was legitimate and I made sure that I was staying true to myself throughout.

Do you think that people are too strategic in how they are finding love? As a viewer, it feels more like Strategy Island than ‘Love Island SA’ ...

I can see how the show seems more strategic, I think if there were more romantic couples on the show, it wouldn’t seem as thought out.

Unfortunately some people do what they have to in order to stay in the villa and I think when seeing strategic chats going on, the viewers are able to decipher the intention of each individual.

What comes next for you? And what are you more looking forward to?

I’m graduating from Loyola Marymount University in Los Angeles in the next two months so I’d love to experience that with all my friends in America and put all my energy into building a successful career for myself.

‘Love Island SA’ airs Monday to Friday and unseen bits on Sundays at 9.30pm on M-Net (DStv channel 101).