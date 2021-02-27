'Love Island SA' host Leandie du Randt allows a peek into her romantic side

Leandie du Randt is a recognisable face on SA television. She was recently announced as the host of M-Net’s kick-off season of “Love Island South Africa”. With the show days away from airing, we caught up with the bubbly personality to talk about all things related to love. Since this is the month of love, do you relate more to Renée Zellweger (Bridget in “Bridget Jones’s Diary”) or Jennifer Lopez (Zoe in “The Back-Up Plan”)? The character I relate with most is not a Bridget or Zoe. I really enjoy characters similar to Kate Hudson in “How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days”. Leandie du Randt. Picture: Supplied If you could escape to an island with a loved one, where would you go?

At the moment, I would love to go to Hawaii. I’ve never been there, it’s very far away from everyone.

I mean every time you see something about Hawaii or hear the music and see the people, it makes you instantly happy and in love.

Which city do you consider the most romantic?

In SA, the most romantic place for me is a small town called Franschhoek.

Me and my boyfriend love going there.

It is such a quaint, beautiful little town.

You can walk everywhere and they have got the most beautiful fine dining restaurants, which we love.

For me, that is the most romantic place I’ve experienced firsthand.

France and Italy are on my bucket list.

I’ve been to Paris, unfortunately, not with a loved one so I did not experience it as a romantic city.

What’s the most romantic date you've been on?

Me and my partner love trying fine dining restaurants and new cuisines.

We love being romantic as often as we can; not with big gestures but by going to places, dressing up and pretending like its one of our first dates.

To me, there’s not one romantic date that stands out.

The most romantic thing about our relationship is that I get to go on so many romantic dates with my partner and that we get to enjoy each other’s company so much.

I’ve never had that with a partner. So for me, it’s one of the most romantic things I’ve ever experienced.

What's the most romantic thing you've done for a loved one?

I think the most trouble I’ve gone through to make someone feel special is to find a backpack that is only available in Europe and I managed to get it to SA in time for his birthday. He did not expect it at all.

Tell us about your first heartbreak and what it taught you about love?

Oh my goodness, my first heartbreak was in Grade 9.

He was my first love and he cheated on me on a sports tour because he thought I cheated on him without consulting me about it.

So that really taught me to never assume something based on what you overheard. Communicate and be honest.

Can you remember the first romantic film you ever watched and fell in love with?

It was “Pretty Woman”. What I really loved about it was Richard Gere, all lah-di-dah, did not go for someone that was the same.

He loved a woman just as she was. And that unlocked the true love of a man that every woman wants.

Everyone has their own definition of love, tell us about what informs yours?

My definition of love is very much the same as I mentioned with the “Pretty Woman” thing.

For me, true love is when someone allows you to be yourself completely and unapologetically.

When you feel so safe as a human, with your insecurities, with your strengths, whatever it is that you bring, you feel safe in that relationship.

By being with the other person, you become a better version of yourself. For me, that is love.

“Love Island South Africa” airs on M-Net (DStv channel 101) on Sunday, February 28, at 8pm.

