'Love Island SA': I wasn't surprised I was dumped from villa, says Jayme

Going once, going twice ... and gone. Just as soon as he entered the 'Love Island SA' villa, auctioneer Jayme Thompson was dumped after not finding any connection on the local dating show. The 25-year-old East London-born hottie said while he had an amazing experience in the 'Love Island SA' villa, he was not surprised when he and fellow newbie Jelena Vukajlovic where dumped in Thursday’s episode. “I'm happy, the experience as a whole was unreal and the people I met along the way I'll cherish forever. I wasn't surprised I was dumped from the villa because the rule is that singles always have a possibility of being dumped. “I believe I was true to myself and I wouldn't date any of the original girls outside of the villa, we don't seem compatible. Short and sweet was my stay but I was ultimately original and true to myself.”

Thompson says if there was anything he would do differently, it would be spending time with Jelena, and the whole debate over him supposedly calling Summer da Cruz “average”.

Da Cruz was sitting down with newly single Millie Terblanche and bombshell Mischka Najar and Jelena when she said that Thompson had been avoiding her after their kiss.

“...Then he said to me the kiss was just that. It was just a kiss, it didn’t mean anything, there was no spark or anything, and the person that he thought I was (while watching the show) and the person that is actually in here is not the same,” Da Cruz vented.

“He is not feeling it, and it is not actually close to the same thing ... and it’s average.”

In her confessional later she quipped: “This boy is playing a game, and he called me average?!”

Thompson defended himself saying that he would never ever call someone average.

“I complimented Summer, she twisted my words in her discussion with all the girls mentioning I called her average which was not at all true.

“I complimented her saying while watching her on TV she seemed quite reserved and quiet but inside the villa she's an outgoing, open and exciting person to be around,” he said.

“I truly meant that and still do. Millie, her best friend, obviously backed her up and closed that door before even finding out the truth.”

'Love Island SA' drama aside, he said that being in the villa was an unexplainable feeling and that it was out of his comfort zone. Overall, he said it was a great experience and he took in every second.

“Life inside the villa was exciting, continually on your toes and thinking about situations and what is going to happen next.

“I would have loved to have met Erin because I think we're similar. But if I had to pick someone to pair up with inside the villa it would definitely be Jelena,” he said.

Jelena, in her exit interview, said that had she been in the villa she would’ve liked to pair up with him too.

“The only thing I would have done differently is tried to get to know Jayme a bit more before leaving the villa,” she said.

Commenting on audience criticism that the show feels more like “Strategy Island" than 'Love Island SA' he said, ”I think a few of the islanders have forgotten the show is about finding love rather than being on TV“.

Now with his attempt at finding love in the villa, and the short holiday that came with it, is behind him he is looking forward to more sunshine and holidays that soon await him.

“Going to get straight back into auctioneering but soon will be taking a holiday to our house in Mozambique with a bunch of friends.

“For the next week I'll be in Cape Town spending time with my brother and friends. You never know I could find someone in the near future so you'll have to wait and see ...”