'Love Island SA': Millie and Asad wouldn’t do anything differently on the show

"Everything happened for a reason, so we wouldn’t do anything differently.“ This is how “Love Island SA” runner-ups Millie Terblanche and Asad Boomgaard feel despite missing out on the R1 million prize. The couple was bested by Thimna Shooto and Libhongo-Lethu “Libho” Geza who were announced as winners during Sunday night’s finale of M-Net’s popular reality dating series. The Eastern Cape couple, better known as “Limna”, became the winners after garnering the most viewer votes with over 53% in vote share, from a total of over 1.6 million votes received in the finale round. As part of their win, they take home the whopping R1 million cash prize, which the couple opted to split.

In second place from the remaining final couples were Millie Terblanche and Asad Boomgaard with over 30% in vote share, followed by Mischka Najar and Xavier Haupt with over 12%, and Ross Marshall and Tania Kera in fourth place with just over 2% in vote share.

The couple said that it feels surreal because they started the show together and ended the show together.

They called it an unexpected but amazing experience.

The couple did say that watched other iterations of the show but that their time in the “Love Island SA” villa was nothing that they expected it to be.

“We’ve both watched ’Love Island’ before and being in the villa is completely different, because it’s not as glamorous as it looks sometimes.

“You don’t see all the emotions on the show, as well the insane bonds with the people in the villa. You see an hour of our 24-hour day,” they said.

Before finding romance with Millie.

Asad was first paired with Erin Japhta, and then Sarah Fischer, when asked what went wrong in those relationships, he said that he knew what he wanted.

“I’m very particular with what I want and I just didn’t feel any of that with both Erin or Sarah.

“As much as I ended things with Erin and Sarah, I still put myself in vulnerable situations and opened up emotionally to both of them.”

The public who watched this all going down questioned is Asad was playing a strategic game given his love for the show, as opposed to one with his heart and emotions.

Asad defend himself against the characterisation that he was being strategic.

"I had no strategy coming into ’Love Island’, but I had one main goal in mind - bringing a girl that I like home to my mom.

“I was true to myself and everything I felt was real. I disagree with the characterisation. I was myself during the whole time and people will always have their own opinions.”

Millie, meanwhile, had a strong relationship with Xavier and the two got the point where Xavier even told her “I love you”.

However, things with Millie then imploded once Mischka entered the villa.

Xavier and Millie ended their relationship, with Xavier giving us a great moment when clarifying that while he did love Millie, he only loved her as a person.

It all turned out for the better and Millie soon went on to find love with Asad, but she does say that it was a challenging experience.

“It was tough, since I value the word and the meaning behind it, but I learnt a lot about myself and how to handle a situation.

“It definitely tested me.

“In the villa you have to keep going and basically live with the guy that just messed you over, which is honestly really hard in the beginning, but time heals all wounds.”

It all turned out well for the pair, who plan to spend time together in Joburg to give their relationship a go outside of the villa.

They said that they are excited to go on dates outside of the show.

"We are looking forward to going on dates and getting back in shape.

“We look forward to experiencing life together on the outside world.“

While the islanders’ pursuit for love in the villa is now over, viewers can still watch “Love Island SA” on DStv Catch-Up until May 10.