'Love Island SA': Most of them are just playing the game, says Jelena after her exit

“The guys in the villa were just very different to the guys I would go for. I wouldn't go for guys who are arrogant and people pleasers.” Phew talk about a rap over the knuckles. It appears that spunky Jelena Vukajlovic – who has only had one boyfriend and has struggled to get out of the “talking stages” – will have to suffer in dating purgatory a little longer after being dumped from 'Love Island SA'. Jelena, along with Jayme Thompson, were dumped in Thursday night’s re-coupling. The 20-year-old Capetonian Jelena, who currently working as a sales assistant at a makeup store, shared her feeling after being dumped explaining that she was “honestly feeling really good about the decision that was made”.

“I wasn't finding a romantic connection, so what would be the point in me staying in the villa. It was called 'Love Island SA' not friendship island.

“My experience was honestly so amazing. It was something different and unique. I would cherish every moment of the time I was there. There were some ups and downs but at the end of the day you just need to enjoy it,” she said.

“Life inside the villa is totally different to what I expected. Most of them in the villa are just playing the game. Everyone is just trying to stay on the show but not for the right reasons. They aren't in it with their hearts but with a game plan.”

Jelena said that despite having her eye on Chris Mouton, and feeling an initial spark, it ultimately faded and there wasn’t really anything meaningful between them.

“When we kissed for the first time I did feel a little spark but while getting to know him, that spark faded. I wasn't feeling his vibe. We're very different on the outside.

“I wouldn't have found a deep connection with him. The way I ended it with Chris, I know it was the right thing to do. I didn't want to waste his time and lead him on any further,” she said.

“He is an amazing person with a good heart and hopefully does find love.”

She added: “I need someone who is true to themselves and their values.”

Jelena also explained that she had no hard feelings for her fellow bombshell Mischka – who turned so many of the boys’ heads when she walked in.

“I did walk in with a bang but you need to take your chance when you can. Mischka deserves all the attention as well and she did fit in more with everyone than I did. She was more experienced than me.”

As to what she is focusing on next, she said that travel plans are in her future.

“My next step is travelling for work and focusing on my career and passions. One day I will find the guy I need but for now I'm patient and it will happen in it's own time.

“For now I'm looking forward to growing as a person and taking a few risks now and then.”