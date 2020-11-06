'Love Island SA' planned for February 2021, entries open soon

“Love Island UK” is one of the reality shows that has been doing extremely well in South Africa. Viewers who tune in to the dating show on Showmax can attest to this. Now fans can have a shot at being on the show, finding love and winning half a million rand, thanks to its global expansion in South Africa. The first season of “Love Island South Africa” is set to release on M-Net in February 2021. Like the UK version, the SA one will also be recorded in the Western Cape.

Production company, Rapid Blue is looking for contestants and entries open on November 8.

Nkateko Mabaso, M-Net CEO said the channel is ecstatic about partnering with ITV Studios to bring the franchise to SA.

“This is a continuation of M-Net’s strategy to provide premium quality shows in line with global trends. We at M-Net are ecstatic about partnering with ITV Studios and joining this global brand as we launch “Love Island South Africa”,” said Mabaso.

Maarten Meijs, President of Global Entertainment, ITV Studios said: “The multi-channel phenomenon is having a fantastic year, travelling the world at a rapid pace. We can’t wait to see how this local adaptation will find its way to the South African viewers,”.

Love Island features a group of single “Islanders” who come together in a stunning setting, ready to embark on a summer of love, friendships, and, ultimately, relationships.

Every few days, the Islanders must couple up – those who fail to find a partner to couple up with risk being dumped from the island. Islanders are on the lookout for romance, but the road to love doesn’t always run smoothly.

Challenges abound with new Islander arrivals and dramatic twists as friendships and relationships form.

In addition to choosing their partners wisely, Islanders must also win the hearts of viewers who have the opportunity to shape events on screen and ultimately crown one lucky couple the winners, who will then have the chance to walk away with both love and the cash prize of half a million rand.

To be part of the summer of love, enter “Love Island South Africa” by visiting https://m-net.dstv.com/productions.

Entries open early on Sunday, November 8.