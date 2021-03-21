'Love Island SA': Rochelle says she was starting to connect with Jay as he got dumped

The news that “Love Island” SA fan-favourite Rochelle van Vuuren was starting to develop a connection with one islander may come as a surprise to faithful viewers of the dating show. Many were treated to a shocking re-coupling on Friday night’s episode where Rochelle, a 23-year-old digital creator from Pretoria, was dumped from the villa after being unexpectedly blindsided by Ian. Van Vurren, and fellow islander Erin Japhta, 22, from Cape Town were dumped as a result of a shocking re-coupling. The two are the latest Islanders to be dumped after Sarah Fischer exited the show in Tuesday night’s episode, following Jay Freemantle and Durang Atembe. Islander Kaige Bertasso, chose to exit the villa of his own volition, stating that it was affecting his mental health.

What viewers of the show might be surprised to discover, however, is that despite Rochelle’s time on the villa being played out on screen making it seem like she hadn’t made any connection, she indeed was bonding with one islander in particular - Jay.

“I did make a connection with someone, a very honest, wild and fun one, but at the same time a very genuine and mature connection. It however did not really feature much on TV and that’s okay.

“Going into the villa, I knew exactly who I was and what I needed or wanted in a man. I was in the villa for nearly three weeks and knew that I didn’t need to adjust my morals or what I needed in a man just for the sake of it,” she explains.

“I was proud to stick to my morals and what I was looking for in someone. And I did actually find that, it was just taken away very early on. Too soon to be honest.

“I didn’t ever feel the need to force a connection with the remaining boys in the villa after Jay left because I knew it would not have been genuine then.”

She explained that her experience on the show was everything I could’ve asked for - fun, wild, and challenging.

“Looking back on my ‘Love Island SA’ journey, I am proud of each thing I did and said. I would change my story with Jay if I could. I wish I had more time with him and I think I always thought I had the world’s amount of time, until I didn’t.

“We had something so special blooming and I really wish the viewers saw more of that. If I could go back, I would have moved a little quicker with Jay because he really was exactly what I had gone into ‘Love Island SA’ for,” Van Vuuren said.

‘Love Island SA’ airs Monday to Friday and unseen bits on Sundays at 9.30pm on M-Net (DStv channel 101).