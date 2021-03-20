‘Love Island SA’ villa will always have a piece of my heart, says Rochelle

While the dumping of ‘Love Island SA’ fan-favourite Rochelle van Vuuren stung for many fans, she is all smiles and says that being dumped from the island isn’t as bad as it may seem. Van Vuuren, a 23-year-old digital creator from Pretoria explained that while she was shocked to leave the island the way she did, she remains grateful to have even been chosen for the show in the first place. Van Vurren, and Erin Japhta, 22, from Cape Town were dumped as a result of a shocking recoupling in Friday night’s episode. The two are the latest islanders to be dumped after Sarah Fischer exited the show in Tuesday night’s episode, following Jay Freemantle and Durang Atembe. Islander Kaige Bertasso, chose to exit the villa of his own volition, stating that it was affecting his mental health.

Van Vuuren explains that being out of the villa has been a breath of fresh air after being in such an overwhelming environment for weeks.

“I am happy with the timing of everything and my timing of departure. I would say that the way in which I departed was a bit of a shock, but regardless, I am happy.

“I think Ian was one of the last people I expected to blindside me, but in an environment like that, you can never truly know what someone is planning or feeling,” Van Vuuren.

She said that regardless the manner of her departure, she made the most of every single day and I am excited to continue my journey on the outside.

She explained that her experience on the show was everything I could’ve asked for - fun, wild, and challenging.

“The villa will always have a piece of my heart and I will forever be grateful to ‘Love Island SA’ for everything they have done for me.”

Rochelle seems to have some major commitment issues... #LoveIslandSA 💛🏖 pic.twitter.com/xr1ZLn834Y — Love Island SA (@LoveIsland_SA) March 10, 2021

Audiences got to know Rochelle as the information hub and also as someone not shy to stir the pot at the right time, but she says that that was not how it was within the villa.

“I never found myself in a situation where I would stir the pot. I am very honest in my words and actions and am happy to always be that black-and-white aspect for people in life and in the villa. I never intentionally played a role and never saw myself playing any role but found myself being myself and being true to that.

“The islanders felt comfortable coming to me and I am happy I could be that for them.

“I never went out of my way to find someone and chat to them about advice, I think people just found themselves gravitating towards me and it was always natural and within me to guide and be selfless,” Van Vuuren said.

As to what she is looking forward to? Van Vuuren said that she is so excited to continue working on her goals on the outside world.

“I have always been so driven to achieve certain things and I will be putting a lot of my attention towards that now that I am outside of the villa.

“I have truly realised how much the people in my life mean to me and I will be spending a lot of quality time with people who matter most to me when I get home.

“I look forward to seeing my mom and continuing a very special journey with her. She means the world to me and I realised that even more so being away from home for five weeks.

“I saw a lot of her in myself being able to reflect these past few weeks! Apart from that, I might have some goals of being a TV presenter on my list!”

“Love Island SA” airs Monday to Friday and unseen bits on Sundays at 9.30pm on M-Net (DStv channel 101).