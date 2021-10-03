M-Net’s reality food series 'My Kitchen Rules SA' 3 is bland and boring

Two episodes into season three of M-Net’s “My Kitchen Rules SA” and I’m yet to be wowed by the contestant’s culinary prowess. After all, this is a competition, not so.

Due to Covid-19, the format had to be tweaked as the show was shot in a bubble, where everyone cooks in the same kitchen and dines at the same instant restaurant. In the first episode, Alberton moms and best friends Karen and Tenille got tongues wagging, literally and figuratively, with their tongue starter. They wanted to give the guests and judges David Higgs and J’Something that a taste of farm-style comfort cuisine, infused with Asian flavours.

But their bold starter was let down by their safe chicken pie main and dessert, which was called a pudding but wasn’t. This got Bedfordview couple, Nevi and Craig, feeling confident, more so as they are from the hospitality industry. But their traditional Indian menu of fried onion bhajis, lamb kebabs and roti and cold vermicelli and sago pudding didn’t blow palates away.

This wasn’t about skill or technique. It was more about staying in their comfort zone. Casting couldn’t have been easy as it was done during different levels of lockdown. But where are the fiery personalities and competitive streak? Even the feedback from the other competitors is bland.

Tonight, globetrotting BFFs Retha and Tshepi step into the kitchen. Aside from being able to stand the heat, I hope their menu is adventurous, inspired and unexpected. And can we please have a sprinkling of drama and cattiness?