Major League DJz ready to let fans in with new reality show 'Inside Life: Major League'

Popularly known as Major League DJz, the twins, Bandile and Banele Mbere, will welcome viewers into their personal lives this month. On “Inside Life: Major League” fans will see Bandile and Banele like they have never seen them before as they give audiences an exclusive and intimate look inside their lives.

“We are people who like to try new things. It presented itself as something very different and something that would open our minds to new things. “We were a bit sceptical at first, but this is a great way for people to better understand us, what we do and what our brand is,” said Bandile. “The show is focused on the music aspect of our life and a little bit of the business side of things.

“It also looks at things that are on our bucket list that will be revealed on the show and things we want to get done,” added Banele. In the last decade, the duo has established itself as a force to be reckoned with in South Africa’s music industry and beyond. No one throws a party like Major League DJz.

Through their music and popular event venues like Major League Gardens, Members Only and most recently their YouTube first “Balcony Mix Africa”, the twins have played host to some of the most defining moments in popular culture. For the first time ever, viewers will get up-close and personal with the Major League DJz as they tick off some of their bucket list adventures across the continent with their friends. The limited eight-part series, produced by MTV Base and Soul Candi Studios, will explore their interests in unforgettable travels across Africa as they strive to grow the Major League brand within the African dance scene.

The show will also star Uncle Vinny. While the duo never saw themselves as having their own reality show, the Covid-19 pandemic has brought new business opportunities for them. When asked how their show would be different to the string of other local celebrity-focussed reality television shows on offer, Bandile said: “This is not social media, it’s real life, so I think people can look forward to getting to know us.

“We’re adventurous people, we’re big on business, and I think one of the big differences is our travels throughout Africa.” Monde Twala, senior vice-president and general manager of ViacomCBS Networks Africa, commented: “MTV Base is the youth culture home to African music stars and we are excited to showcase Major League DJz’s journey of iconic sounds. “This exclusive behind-the-scenes look will be a fan favourite with our audiences as they share in the duo’s incredible lives.