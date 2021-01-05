Meet the cast of ’Real Housewives of Durban’

Yes, You read right - Durban is joining the ’Real Housewives’ franchise and judging by the cast, it’s probably going to be an explosion of 1% problems. And we will watch, judge and probably love to hate these ladies. After the relative success of ’Real Housewives of Johannesburg’, it made sense that Durban also throw its proverbial hat in the ring. Airing from Friday, January 29, on 1Magic (DStv 103) ’Real Housewives of Durban’ will be showing us a glimpse into the glam lives of some of Durban’s wealthy ladies. View this post on Instagram A post shared by She Who Is Favoured 💫 (@mrsannbition) So now that the trailer is out (and us having some insider tea), meet the cast of ’Real Housewives of Durban’. SORISHA NAIDOO

Now, we all know Sorisha Naidoo. Her list of accomplishments is endless. She’s a former Miss India South Africa, is a former radio and TV broadcaster; an actress, businesswoman and also the wife of billionaire businessman Vivian Reddy. She’s also a mom of two and is obsessed with her pugs. She has been a society queen for more than 15 years and hosts lavish soirees at her lavish Izinga Ridge home in Umhlanga. She was also a cast member of South Africa’s first foray into ’Real Housewives’, ’Divas of Joz’, which aired on SABC 3 in 2016. I am certain she will up the ante on RHODurban, especially since she is in the same social circles as some of these ladies.

KGOMOTSO NDUNGANE

What would a Real Housewives show be without a WAG? Kgomotso is married to former Sharks and Springbok player, Odwa, but she isn’t just a WAG, she’s a successful businesswoman and a mom to two. She recently launched her luxury personal care brand, LeLaPa at Seaton Manot, in Salt Rock and we can confirm that the launch will be shown on ’Real Housewives of Durban’.

Kgomotso was recently nominated in the Business Women Association South Africa regional awards, in the Emerging Entrepreneur of the Year category. A savvy businesswoman, she launched LeLaPa as a response to the Covid-19 pandemic, which affected her event planning company, Oak Celebrations.

AYANDA NCWANE

AYANDA Ncwane at the first ever Action Polo on the African Continent which took place at Steyn City, called The Standard Bank Polo. | Picture: Nokuthula Mbatha African News Agency (ANA)

Clearly, the producers of this show wanted legacy and that’s exactly what you get in Ayanda Ncwane. She’s the widow of gospel legend, Sfiso Ncwane, and is the CEO of Ncwane Communications and Sfiso Ncwane Productions. She is also the president of the Africa Gospel Awards. In 2018 Ayanda released a book about her marriage to Sfiso, ’For The Love Of Sfiso Ncwane’.

A mother to two, she is known for her striking fashion, thanks to the brilliant styling done by her baby brother. I expect that she will be one of the drama magnets, thanks to her polarising personality. But that’s a win for us reality fans.

NONKANYISO CHONCO

Nonkanyiso Chonco will probably be one of the people everyone will be curious to learn more about. She made headlines a few years ago when it was revealed that she is former President Jacob Zuma’s fiancee and baby mother. Rumour has it she and he have gone their separate ways, which I am certain will be a storyline on the show. She’s very friendly with Ayanda, so we can already expect them to be a tag team.

ANNE-TONNI LODICK MTHEMBU

She may be the wife of Durban’s unofficial mayor, Kgolo Da Guru, but Ann is also a power player herself. She owns one of Durban’s luxury beauty studios, Annaesthetic, is an event producer and is a firm believer in luxury and the soft life. And these are exactly the things we want to see on the show. Give us soft life, luxury, beauty, fashion, glorious events. Give us everything!

NONKU WILLIAMS

Nonku is the only one I am not familiar with, which I appreciate because there are so many people we don’t really know in Durban, but are actually very successful. Her Instagram bio says she owns a recently opened wine brand, named Ashes To Beauty Winery; is a mother of three and from perusing her Instagram page, is clearly someone who I should know. I’ve found out that she is also in construction. I’m particularly looking forward to the confrontation she has with Ayanda while they are decked out in saris at Sorisha’s home.

’Real Housewives of Durban’ will premiere on January 19 at 7pm on 1Magic.