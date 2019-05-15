Meet team Sa’ula on "Survivor SA: Island of Secrets". Picture: Supplied

On Tuesday night M-Net (DStv Channel 101) featured video profiles of the seven castaways who will be playing the world’s greatest game as part of Tribe Ta’alo in "Survivor SA: Island of Secrets". Now meet, Sa'ula, the second tribe in "Survivor SA: Island of Secrets": Sa'ula's tribal colour is teal.

Sa’ula's brawn also comes with plenty of social skills and a good dose of Survivor strategy.

Lee-Anne van Renen, 33, Life coach, Mrs Cape Town 2018 from Durbanville, Cape Town

Lee-Anne van Renen. Picture: Supplied

Mother of two, Lee-Anne van Renen, interrupted her duties as reigning Mrs Cape Town 2018 to prove her resilience on "Survivor SA" and tear up stereotypical beauty queen labels. She’s married to the bassist of the band Taxi Violence, holds an honours degree in Psychology and has survived several personal tragedies.

Even though she may come across as sweet and kind-hearted – and she is – she has a spirit of steel. Lee-Anne pours her heart into NGOs to make a difference and says she entered Survivor SA not only to win, "but also to step into the shoes of those who have absolutely nothing; no bed, no food, no warmth, no shelter”.

Nicole Capper, 34, Ex Mrs SA, Events company and luxury online magazine owner from Fourways, Johannesburg

Nicole Capper. Picture: Supplied

Nicole is a perfect example of confidence and grace. Her journey towards courage and living out of her comfort zone started three years ago, when her baby girl was diagnosed with a rare and life limiting genetic disease. That’s when this qualified pharmacist decided to come out of her shell, break through her insecurities and live with the philosophy that anything is possible.

So, she entered Mrs South Africa 2017 – an won. Thereafter, Nicole set her goals higher and higher, embarking on all kinds of epic adventures to raise funds and awareness for social causes close to her heart.

She even went to the summit of Kilimanjaro and is expanding her circle of influence with modelling, motivational speaking and being the ambassador for Rare Diseases SA. The divorced mother of two also founded Inside Out, an organisation that connects the youth with their heroes in sport and business.

Steffi Brink (née van Wyk), Fitness model from Glen Austin, Midrand

Steffi Brink. Picture: Supplied

Survivor SA’s own Lara Croft, Steffi is a fitness model, all-rounded athlete and entrepreneur who represented her country of birth Namibia at the 2015 Miss Universe pageant and participated in the Miss World Sport 2015. Steffi, who grew up on a farm, knows that you can only reach your full potential when you work hard and persevere through any kind of adversity.

“I am a jock and I am used to winning. I am tough and I will fight until the bitter end. Second place is just first place for the losers.” Steffi is married to heartthrob actor Clint Brink from Binnelanders and admits that she usually gels better with guys than girls.

Sepei Mashugane, 40, Entrepreneur and Biker Queen from Soweto

Sepei Mashugane. Picture: Supplied

Nobody wants to mess with entrepreneur and “Biker Queen” Sepei. The strong, no-nonsense single mother has built a life for herself and her two children through grit and determination,and, as she admits herself, it’s always her way or the highway. When she is not the driving force behind one of several business ventures, she revs it up on her Harley Davidson motorcycle on road trips across the country.

As mobility, independence and emancipation are extremely important to Sepei, she also teaches women that biking holds a key to freedom. This iron lady has won several road challenges on her smokin' two-wheel chariot, but will she also lead the pack on the Survivor SA island?

Nathan Castle, 25, Media Producer from Milnerton, Cape Town

Nathan Castle. Picture: Supplied

Don’t be fooled by Nathan’s sculpted, tattooed body and flirty smile. He is a highly competitive young man who graduated with a law degree from the University of the Western Cape and he loves playing games that require mental and physical strength.

This part-time personal trainer who recently became a partner at a Post Production Facility in Cape Town, is also a sharp strategic thinker and a pro at playing mind games.

He also holds Western Province colours in chess! Even though this confident, sociable all-rounder is ready to use his looks to advance his game, he acknowledges that his competitiveness sometimes comes with a bit of a temper – and that can be a risky combination.

Robert Bentele, 28, Events Videographer from Richards Bay

Robert Bentele. Picture: Supplied

Robert Bentele is the drop-dead gorgeous exotic Trevor Noah lookalike on the show. His dad is Austrian and his mother is Zulu. He has been a bodybuilder and MMA fighter and has climbed Mount Kilimanjaro, but for him "everything is about the energy".

He is into Zen, meditation, peace, balance and spiritual enlightenment. Before he outwits, outplays and outlasts, his game strategy is to out charm his teammates and rivals alike. “I’m a chameleon, I can be anything you want me to be,” Robert says.

Paul Smulders, 54, Real Estate Agent from Ruimsig, Johannesburg

Paul Smulders. Picture: Supplied

Confident, smooth talker Paul may be a little older than the other guys in his tribe, but he is in good shape. As he says himself, “I am a 54-year-old with a body that is 35-years-old,”. Paul is also a motivated and positive real estate agent who has negotiated countless property transactions.

Even though Paul wants to bring some fun to the island, he is ready to play hard, proving that he can measure up to the young guns.

* Survivor South Africa: Island of Secrets will be on M-Net from Thursday, May 16 at 7pm.