Meet the second batch of hopefuls on season 4 of ‘My Kitchen Rules SA'

The fourth season of “My Kitchen Rules SA” is heating up as the show introduced the next batch of contestant to face off in the kitchen. The pairs will have the task of whisking up dishes to impress judges David Higgs and J’Something from October 9.

In this show, 10 pairs of hopefuls compete for the cash prize of R1 million and bragging rights to the title. Below is the second group geared up to dish out plenty of drama as things get lit in the MKRSA kitchen: Abraham, 34, & Michelle, 35, (Johannesburg & Pretoria)

Abraham and Michelle . Picture: Supplied Cooking buddies Abraham and Michelle are ready to take on their rivals. Michelle dragged her bestie Abraham into signing up. Abraham, who did home economics in high school, didn’t hesitate. Abraham loved helping his mom in the home kitchen and watching his dad closely as he worked his magic in front of the braai. He prides himself on making delicious sauces, great salads and a mean picanha steak on the braai. His cooking style? “Fresh, simple, hearty, real and honest”.

Michelle thinks it’s fair to say that she probably spends more time thinking, dreaming and focusing on food than she does on anything else because she loves to bring joy by cooking for others. She loves building big bold platters of food. A self-taught cook, she would love to have her own cooking show. Kirsten, 28, & Detlev, 62, (Edenvale)

Kirsten and Detlev. Picture: Supplied This ambitious father and daughter duo are getting their cooking game on. Mechanical engineer Detlev and HR and admin professional Kirsten lived together until she recently got engaged – but they also work together and love cooking together. The pair have always dreamt of entering a cooking show together and reckon now is the right time. A self-taught cook, Detlev loves cooking for friends and family on the braai – his spare ribs and picanha are huge hits. Kirsten feels that food and cooking are great ways to develop the skills and knowledge required to navigate daily life and all its challenges – particularly for young people.

She’d love to write a sequel to her grandmother’s autobiography, “Sauerkraut and Turkish Delight”, which is filled with family recipes, old and new. Her signature dishes are mostly nutritious, tasty meals like her famous “Bean Brownies” and home-made ice cream. Shaeem, 38, & Mas-ud, 40 (Johannesburg)

Shaeem and Mas-ud. Picture: Supplied Mas-ud is passionate about life, family, food and the desire to always improve himself by making himself better than he was the day before. Friends with Shaeem for the better part of 32 years, he entered the competition to prove to himself and those he identifies with culturally, religiously and geographically that it is possible to achieve whatever you believe in if you adopt a positive outlook. His signature dishes are butter chicken and roti, and chicken and mushroom pie. He’d love to own a restaurant.

With signature dishes of steak, escargot and a killer crispy chicken burger, educator Shaeem dreams of owning a restaurant and have a sauce of his own design on the shelves of stores across the country. He says his biggest strengths in the kitchen are his ability to learn – and stay calm. Tim, 36, & Shereez, 38, (Gqberha)

Tim and Shereez. Picture: Supplied Serving couple goals, social media service consultant Tim dreams of opening a little bistro where people can connect and feel at home. He learnt to cook from his wife, Shereez, and from watching cooking shows on TV. He entered MKRSA after Shereez persuaded him. His go-to dish is a saucy mince pasta and he loves Mexican and Indian food but has an adventurous palate.

Though she shares her husband Tim’s food dream of running a small bistro, Shereez would also love to find a way to show people at home that whatever they have in their cupboards can be used to make a wholesome, hearty meal that can feed a big family, or the same ingredients can be refined to showcase a beautiful fine-dining experience. She loves Indian and Italian food, while her favourite South African dish is Cape Malay flaky roti, sugar beans curry and yellow potato. Shereez entered MKRSA to be exposed to different types of foods and flavours and to help her grow her technical ability in the kitchen.

Tšepang, 32, & Refilwe, 20, (Alberton) Tšepang and Refilwe. Picture: Supplied Refilwe learnt how to cook from her mother, grandmother and sisters – one of whom she’ll be sharing the drama of the MKRSA kitchen with. Currently a student, Refilwe says her signature dishes are nachos, engagement chicken and crêpes suzette. Surprisingly, she loves nothing more than tucking into steak and chips or a boerewors roll with caramelised onions.