Meet the three women joining ‘Real Housewives of Durban’

Another season of the hit reality show, Real Housewives of Durban is on the way. Mzansi television viewers will once again be treated to watching the oh so fabulous lives of Durban’s richest wives.

The second instalment of the local adaption of the popular US Real Housewives will not be without any changes. Things are shaking up this coming season, with three new housewives added to the cast. News of the new housewives was first teased on streaming platform Showmax's Instagram when they shared a picture of the cast.

Three new unknown of the ladies had their faces covered raising curiosity among followers. “All hail, the queens of #RHODurban are back for Season 2. Catch all the style, fashion and drama, only on Showmax. 👑,” read the caption. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Showmax (@showmaxonline) The already fabulous cast is joined by singer and songwriter Londie London, who is also a mother to her son, Uminathi Nkosi and wife to Hlubi Nkosi.

Londie London is known to live the soft life and is known for sharing moments from her luxurious life with her 1.2 million followers. It’s been a hot minute since the Ambitiouz Entertainment signee dropped any new music, hopefully we get a few scenes of her in the studio along with her parting with the hottest celebrities in Mzansi. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Londie London (@londie_london_official) The influencer is known to cause a stir on social media and just might just do the same on the reality show. We expect nothing but drama from Londie London.

Someone seems to have been bitten by the reality show bug as Thobile Khumalo from Uthando neSthembu joins the cast of #RHODurban. MaKhumalo as she is popularly known, has become a fixture in Mzansi reality TV as a part of her family’s show which documents their polygamous family life. The Vuma FM radio personality is KZN businessman Musa Mseleku’s third wife and it should be very entertaining to see how she is on-screen without worrying about her husband and sister wives.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Thobile Khumalo (@thobilek) Also joining the cast is blogger Jojo Robinson who is quite the Tik Tok star, with 35.4k followers on the popular platform. Mrs Jojo Robinson instantly grabs anyone’s attention with her artwork of tattoos on her body. The artist will be bringing spice to the already spicy show and seems to already be getting along with her fellow co-stars judging by their comments on her Instagram posts. View this post on Instagram A post shared by JoJo Robinson (@mrs.jojo.robinson) The oh-so-sweet Sorisha Naidoo returns as a cast member, Mrs Kgolo da guru – Annie nee Ludick Mthembu also returns.