Minnie Dlamini unmasks secrets in the local version of ‘Love Never Lies’

Media darling Minnie Dlamini is set to host Netflix’s newest reality show, “Love Never Lies: South Africa”, on November 29. Set in Knysna, the local adaptation follows six couples who are subjected to a lie detector test designed to expose any hidden truths that may lurk beneath the surface of their relationships.

As if that wasn't enough, contestants will also confront temptations in the form of attractive singles, making the roller-coaster ride bumpier. As emotions run high, viewers will witness the unravelling of secrets, unspoken fears and the resilience of love. A staggering cash reward of up to R1 million awaits the couple who can prove their commitment and honesty amidst the turmoil.

Watch the trailer below: Netflix has also announced that the popular award-winning reality series, “Young, Famous & African”, will be returning for a third season on January 17, 2025. With its reputation for weaving together tales of glamour, ambition and high-stakes drama, the latest instalment promises to elevate that formula to exhilarating new heights.

Joining the cast are award-winning lifestyle and fashion digital content creator, Kefilwe Mabote, and Nollywood megastar, Ini Edo. Their presence introduces fresh narratives and insights, stirring up the already dynamic relationships that fans have come to love. Kefilwe Mabote. Picture: Supplied. Returning cast includes Diamond Platnumz, Swanky Jerry, Annie Macaulay-Idibia, Naked DJ and his partner, Kayleigh Schwark, Zari “The Boss Lady” Hassan and her husband Shakib Lutaaya, Nadia Nakai, Fantana and Luis Munana.