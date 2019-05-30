Uyajola99 host Jub Jub. Picture: Twitter

While South Africa is still recovering from the drama that unfolded in the first episode Moja Love's "Uyajola", reports have now surfaced alleging that the stories featured are "fake". Hosted by musician Molemo ‘Jub Jub’ Maarohanye, the highly anticipated reality show premiered on Sunday with two stories of infidelity. It was the second episode of the show that stood out for most viewers, where a man asked for the show to help him uncover whether his “wife” is cheating.

The wife was found by the show’s investigators at the neighbour's house, and when confronted she revealed that, she was cheating with the "neighbour", who also turned out to be the father of one of her children.

The son, known as Themba, appeared on the show and seemed very angry at the mother’s revelation.

According to Daily Sun, the man, who was allegedly found cheating with the suspected wife is actually Themba’s father, and they live together.

Everything was staged, and the family was allegedly paid a sum of money to act.

"Me and my son live together. We were acting – we did this for money," the alleged father told the publication.

Moja Love, in response to the daily publication's inquiry, responded in a statement that was also published on the channel's official Twitter account:

"We bring to your attention that the mother has unequivocally indicated that she only confirmed that they were paid to the reporter merely to dismiss her neighbour whom she said was nosy and would not have stopped harassing her family for information. Bear in mind that the mother was suffering significant public scrutiny and felt humiliated," read the statement.

"...before flighting the episode, as part of its due diligence interviewed the complainant who confirmed that the information contained in the episode was authentic.

See the full statement below:

Whether the show is misleading the public with fake news or not, Twitter seems to be divided on the matter:

