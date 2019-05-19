Zodwa Wabantu's new show Zodwa Uncensored will start on May 25, on channel 157. Photo: Supplied



At an intimate gathering held at the World of Yamaha in Sandton, DStv's newest kid on the block, Moja Love launched their winter line up which promises to be thrilling.

Hosted by presented of their show Kukithi La, Penny Lebyane who was clad in a shimmering green dress, adorned with a variety of beadwork and a striking red stiletto.





The line up changes include: The Village Girls, following the lives of four young women who hail from Polokwane and are living like the Kardashians. As well as the inclusion of Dr. Malinga as the host of No Excuse, Pay Pageld, the addition of Ntsiki Mazwai and twitter's favorite doctor and sexual health expert Dr Tlaleng Mofokeng to the Show Me Love talk show panel, Smokey Nyembe comes onto to present a comedy oriented Bheka Mina Ngedwa and Molemo 'Jub Jub' Maarohanye as the host of the show that aims to bust infidelity, Uyajola 9/9.





Chatting to Mazwai about her new role, she said she would be bringing her big personality to the show. "I think that Moja Love was really smart in creating a platform where we can monetise all this tjatjaragness. So, I am still going to be the same. They said to me, look, we're hiring you because of your social media, that's why you're here. And it's so funny that my dad said I wouldn't get a job because of this, so I will be taking him to lunch, at an expensive restaurant," she said.





Show Me Love, will air later this year.





One of the other stars who was present at the showcase was Mzansi's favourite entertainer, Zodwa Wabantu. Her new reality show, which offers unfiltered access to her life, with never seen before footage and behind the scenes footage of Zodwa on the show. Chatting to IOL about the experience of shoot the show, the entertainer said the hardest part was allowing individuals access to her private life.





