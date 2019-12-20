Money talks on Mzansi Magic's newest show









“For Better or Worse with Mo and Phindi” premieres on Mzansi Magic, January 7 at 9.30pm. Mzansi’s newest lifestyle show tests couples strength when dealing with money. “For Better or Worse with Mo and Phindi” premieres on Mzansi Magic on Thursday, January 7 at 9.30pm. The show will leave viewers unhinged from the sweat soaked idea of love as purely romantic. The new lifestyle show distills a variety of unique challenges, including the contentious subject of managing money as a couple. The show features some of Mzansi’s most well-known couples such as Caiphus Semenya with Letta Mbulu and Tumi Morake with Mpho Osie-Tutu.

While the couples reflect on the strength of their love they also look back at the trials and tribulations they have confronted. Each couple attests their heartfelt reflections on lessons learnt from married life and how money can emerge as a sore point in most households.

The show will give viewers hope that money trials can be overcome through the power of unity and proper financial planning

Old Mutual is the financial education partner in “For Better or Worse with Mo and Phindi”.

“This show has a strong financial education theme because we believe it’s important for South Africans to begin having honest conversations about money, especially in romantic relationships. Most of the couples featured in the show are in the public eye and highly admired by South Africans.

"However, the sincerity with which they address the subject of money will be relatable to viewers and we hope they will take some learnings from the show,” said John Manyike, Head of Financial Education at Old Mutual.

For the well-known married couples, the 30-minute show offers a unique platform where they get to lift the veil to reveal the complex dynamics they encounter along the way. Staying true to the show’s intention to elevate real life conversations about relationships and marriage, the show also features couples with extraordinary stories and heart-warming triumphs.

Better known as Mo and Phindi, the show’s hosts, Monwabisi and Phindile Grootboom use their open book policy to engage the guest couples as they open up. The power couple, who’ve become household names for sharing insights on relationships, enable a relaxed home environment for honest conversations.

At the heart of it, “For Better or Worse with Mo and Phindi” is about the inspiring stories that offer proof that the true measure of life is by its seasons of love.

“We are especially excited about the show’s intention to restore the dignity of family as a core focus for the talk show. Mo and Phindi have dedicated their lives to demystifying relationships and helping couples to find common ground. We are delighted that our viewers will continue to enjoy real stories that inspire real people, which forms part of our objective as Africa’s best storyteller,” said Nkateko Mabaso, M-Net CEO.

* “For Better or Worse with Mo and Phindi” premieres on Mzansi Magic, DSTV Channel 161 on Thursday, January 7 at 9.30pm.

