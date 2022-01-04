Mpho Monareng to host new reality show ’The Chair’

Unemployed South Africans have a chance at finding employment through a new reality show titled “The Chair”. Produced by Mountain Top Productions and hosted by TV personality Mpho Monareng, the first of its kind TV show sees four candidates go at it for one job.

MD of HR company Solutions, Madelein Hendricks, sits in as the show's resident HR Specialist and judge and will provide hopeful employees with some of the tools they need to secure much-needed employment. "Job seekers genuinely do not know where to apply for work, how to structure their CVs for the best results and even what it takes to nail an interview," said Hendricks. Unemployment is a frightening reality that many South Africans must deal and the show hopes to make a difference.

Hendricks, who has dedicated her own career to understanding the challenges that people experience through their job hunting, said that she is a connector and a communicator. “I instantly see a link to how companies and people can benefit one another. We should be focused on the long-term, staying with a company for a longer period for the benefit of our own personal career growth and that of the company, rather than taking the first opportunity that comes along because we are desperate. This mindset is not productive for employees or employers as many resources are wasted when recruiting and replacing people,” she said. “The Chair” will connect job seekers with potential employers to promote themselves, get hired and advance their careers. It’s a platform from which the viewers can take advantage of the tips and strategies discussed to assist them in mastering the job interview process and promoting themselves in the best light.