Shauwn Mpisane, right, with her children Sbahle, centre, and Andile. Picture: Instagram

A reality TV show about businesswoman Shauwn Mpisane and members of her family is being filmed. Shooting is taking place locally and some episodes will be shot abroad.

It is to feature Mpisane’s daughter, Sbahle, who is still recovering from serious injuries sustained when she was involved in an accident in her BMW sports car on Margaret Mncadi Avenue on Women’s Day last year, as well as her 18-year-old son, Andile.

Though it remains unclear in which countries the family show will be broadcast, producer Legend Manqele confirmed shooting would take place across the globe. “I would say a good 70% will be shot in Durban and 30% worldwide,” he said.

While on set in Durban on Thursday, Manqele said it was “early days to confirm the name” of the Mpisane show, which he started shooting about three months ago.

“There are a couple of names on the table, including 'Durban Royalty', but that will change,” he said. “We will carry on shooting for the rest of the year, and the show will be on TV by late January to early February. Shooting has not been plain sailing due to Shauwn’s busy schedule. On occasion the crew has to wait for a whole day to get a minute’s worth of content.”

His production company, The BarLeader TV, has produced shows such as "Living The Dream With Somizi", "Being Bonang" and "Rich Kids".

He wanted to ensure the show featuring Mpisane and her family was “like no other”.

Approached for comment, Mpisane said she was not ready to speak to the media. Sbu Mpisane is also threatening to interdict the reality show which he said was shot without his consent.

Earlier this month Andile Mpisane accused his father of lying, cheating, slandering and gossiping in an Instagram post.

A portion of the post said: “You see uMa (my mother), tried elevating her husband by setting him up with his own businesses that she would still pump money into, because yet again, she couldn’t bare his emasculation, as self inflicted as it was those have all closed since their separation, as he ran them dry.”

Speaking to the Sunday Tribune, Sbu Mpisane attributed Andile’s posting to “trauma caused by the divorce proceedings”.

“I just want to say to him, be strong my son, when prominent and close parents separate it is not easy.”

