Mrs Sande on being ‘shocked’ at Ratile not coming to her aid at ‘The Mommy Club’ season 2 reunion

‘The Mommy Club’ delivered a dramatic reunion that has been the talk of social media, but it’s no surprise as season two was a lot. TV presenter, actress and singer Ntombee Ngcobo-Mzolo hosted the first two parts of season two of ‘The Mommy Club’ reunion and nothing could have prepared her for all the drama that took place.

Mrs Sande, Mrs Mops, Ratile, Her Majesty, Nunurai, and Nozipho have been stirring drama on ‘The Mommy Club’ and there was plenty to discuss. In season two Mrs Sande had Ratile’s back and was her ride-or-die friend but at the reunion when Mrs Sande’s back was up against the wall Ratile did not return the same energy, leaving her questioning her friend’s behaviour. In her interview with Showmax, Mrs Sande admitted that she was shocked at Ratile not having her back at the reunion, “she was just sitting there like a queen”.

Mrs Sande is now wondering whether the friendship was real or was just for the cameras. “I was expecting her to come to my aid because during the season, I was defending her, and even when I broke down, she did not comfort me. “The person who was comforting me was Mrs Mops, which I was not expecting because I said some things about her, but at that moment, she let go of everything and came by my side.”

During the reunion, Mrs Sande was put to task about all the things she said during her diary entries, where she had plenty to say about her co-stars but during the reunion she was quiet. “In both parts of the reunion, it looks like I have nothing to say but apologise. But that is okay: I did not want to come off defensive, because I was wrong. “It is not good to carry beef that has nothing to do with you. I got into issues because I was defending Ratile as a friend but when it is time for the same friends to defend you, they don’t.”

Mrs Sande walked out of the reunion after having a panic attack and she admits that her first reunion was not easy. “Mental health is serious. I have always been open about my struggles. Oftentimes, people try to hide it. “This experience taught me to think before you say anything. Be calm, be the person that you are, and don’t let situations change who you are. “I am learning a lot about myself and this has made me introspect and these are the things I am going to carry in my everyday life, so it has been a great learning experience.”