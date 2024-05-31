Mzansi celebrity children Shamiso Mosaka, Owami Mafokate, Phila Madlingozi to give an inside look at growing up famous

South African creatives are cooking when it comes to reality TV shows, giving viewers all kinds of content to consume. Showmax has released the first-look at the cast of it’s newest Showmax Original reality show, ‘Born Into Fame’ which features six South Africans with famous parents, including the children of Arthur Mafokate, Azania Mosaka, DJ Tira, Ringo Madlingozi and Robbie Malinga.

An inside look at growing up famous, ‘Born Into Fame’ is produced by GOAT Productions, the creative minds behind ‘Unfollowed’, last year’s South African Film and Television Award winner ‘Life With Kelly Khumalo’ S3; and ‘The Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip - South Africa’. They may have famous parents, but these individuals have paved their own unique paths to success, be it in television or music. Renowned Kwaito musician and record label boss Arthur Mafokate’s two children AJ and Owami will feature on ‘Born Into Fame’.

AJ is a DJ and has ambitions of making a name for himself as one of the country's best DJs/producers and he has ambitions of taking over his father’s record label 999. Owami is no stranger to the spotlight, the daughter of the king of kwaito, and Queen from Aba Shante, is a DJ with over a million followers on TikTok. Award-winning musician and member of the National Assembly of South Africa, Ringo Madlingozi is one that needs no introduction, adored by thousands across the country but doesn't have the best relationship with his son Phila Madlingozi.

Raised by his gran, Phila, after appearing on ‘Idols South Africa’ and then the multi-award-winning TV series ‘Intersexions’ in 2013, he’s made a name for himself outside of his father’s shadow as both an actor and a singer. Robbie Malinga Jr also known as Rob Mally, the son of the late Metro FM Music Awards Lifetime Achievement Award winner Robbie Malinga is no stranger to fame himself. The rapper is famous for his social media presence and flamboyant lifestyle, earning a Drama Queen of the Year nomination at the Feather Awards.

Shamiso Mosaka is the first-born daughter of radio legend and businesswoman Azania Mosaka. She is well on her way to making a name for herself in broadcasting. She’s known for VJing on MTV Base Africa and co-hosting MTV Africa’s Ghosted AF: Love Gone Missing Junior Khathi, also known as Tank the Rockstar is the son of DJ Tira, the gqom pioneer and record label boss. At 25, Junior is already making a name for himself in the music industry as a trap rapper. He’s also an aspiring producer and actor.