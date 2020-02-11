Mzansi, these are your 'Tropika Island of Treasure Curaçao' contestants









Meet the 'Tropika Island of Treasure Curaçao' contestants. Picture: Supplied Last year, Kay Sibiya, Simphiwe Ngema, Bouwer Bosch, Nadia Jaftha, Siphesihle Vazi and Ntando Duma were announced as the six celebrity contestants who would be taking part in the ninth season of 'Tropika Island of Treasure' in the beautiful Caribbean island of Curaçao. Tropika then appealed to the public to submit their auditions, online, to be a part of the upcoming season and were flooded with auditions from across the country. Now, the six contestants who will take part in 'Tropika Island of Treasure Curaçao' have officially been announced. Meet the 'Tropika Island of Treasure Curaçao' contestants: Caldine Wyngaard Age: 26

Hometown: Cape Town

Occupation: Actress and presenter

Caldine Wyngaard is a kids’ TV presenter and radio personality. Currently based in Cape Town, she enjoys trendy events in and around her city. Caldine is a jack of all trades. Not only is she a singer, but she’s also a theatre actress and enjoys blogging about lifestyle events and food. When she’s not in front of a camera, Caldine prefers to spend her time in nature, at markets or going to the gym.

Caldine hopes to bring out her competitive nature on the upcoming series of Tropika Island of Treasure and is ready to battle it out for her share of the R1-million grand prize. “I am bringing my bubbly, vibrant and exciting personality and energy to the series, but don’t be fooled - dynamite comes in small packages! Tune in to see me compete to the fullest and compete with myself more than anyone on the island.”

Siphosethu Colo

Age: 27

Hometown: Kwa-Mashu

Occupation: Digital content creator/ Marketer

Siphosethu Colo, known to his friends as Sethu, is a vibrant, passionate creative who has an immense love for content and using that content to connect with audiences. He originates from Kwa-Mashu, a small township just outside of Durban but is now based in Johannesburg.

Sethu is ambitious, competitive, athletic and enthusiastic and hopes these qualities will help him win the upcoming season of Tropika Island of Treasure. “I’m bringing a good energy and a positive vibe to the new season.

The show is going to be jam-packed as we deal with the challenges and high emotions, all while staying on top of our game at all times – it’s truly a balancing act, and not everyone gets it right.”

Janeske Rademan

Age: 24

Hometown: Cape Town

Occupation: Aspiring actress

Janeske Rademan has a flair for creativity and has fallen in love with acting as a way to express herself. Born in Cape Town, Janeske now lives in Bloubergstrand where she spends her days perfecting her craft in production design, screenplay writing and theatre. When Janeske isn’t acting, she enjoys spending time in nature – a hobby that persuaded her to enter this season of Tropika Island of Treasure.

Janeske has an array of outdoor hobbies including running, hiking, canoeing, climbing and surfing – all qualities that are bound to make her the dark horse of the season. “I can’t wait to take part in this season of Tropika Island of Treasure,” Janeske says. “I’ll be bringing my fun side out and use my humour to get through the tough times. I want to show the country that you don’t have to be rude while being competitive - you can kill them with kindness.”

Darren Solomon

Age: 22

Hometown: Cape Town

Occupation: Marketing student

Darren enjoys spending time outdoors and meeting new people – two elements that will certainly play in his favour on the upcoming season of Tropika Island of Treasure.

Darren knows the importance of working your body and your brain which is why you can often find him in the gym in the morning and playing the piano in the evening. “I strive for new challenges in life, so when I heard that Tropika Island of Treasure was coming back for a ninth season, I knew it was something I wanted to be a part of,” Darren says. “I’ve got the heart and confidence of a lion, I’m overly confident in whatever I do, I can be funny and serious and I love throwing banter around – so I am definitely going to bring some fun to the island.”

Siyasanga Mfenyana

Age: 27

Hometown: Queenstown

Occupation: Actress and presenter

Media personality and co-founder of Girls With Gains, Siyasanga Mfenyana, is ready to show Mzansi what she’s made of. Born in Gauteng and raised in the Eastern Cape, Siya has now come full circle as she is back in the City of Gold and is making strides to ensure that she makes her mark in the entertainment and fitness industry. Her spunky, go-getter attitude is bound to make her one to watch as she participates in this season of Tropika Island of Treasure.

“I am going to bring a whole lot of perseverance, determination, authenticity, crazy fun, and a kickass attitude to this season,” Siya says. “I think people will also see a different side of Siya because of my competitive nature. That’s the side that doesn’t throw her toys out the cot when things don’t work out her way and instead accepts what is and tries her best to be better next time. I’ve also allowed myself to be vulnerable and to not see it as a weakness.”

Trevor Lagerwey





Age: 34

Hometown: Cape Town

Occupation: Athlete and entrepreneur

Trevor Lagerwey is an athlete who has dominated local obstacle course championships around the country – something which will come in handy during the competition. In addition to this, he is also a motivational speaker, MC and is an entrepreneur at heart. He loves sports and being outdoors, so auditioning for this season of Tropika Island of Treasure was a no-brainer.

“I love being in the sun competing in challenges so when I saw what Tropika Island of Treasure is about, I knew I would really enjoy the experience! I mean, you’re on a tropical island in all its glory,” Trevor says. “I am super competitive and pride myself on my mental game – even more than my physical ability - so I’m going in hard. It’s going to be one hell of a ride.”

You’ll be able to catch all of the contestants and celebrities in action on 'Tropika Island of Treasure Curaçao' which kicks off on SABC 3 on March 3, 2020 at 7:30pm