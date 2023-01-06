Mzansi viewers can’t wait to watch the ladies of ‘The Real Housewives of Gqeberha’

South Africa is on a roll with “The Real Housewives” spin-offs, the returns must be good. While some viewers are still catching up on all the drama in Silver Lakes, others are gearing up for the drama that will be showcased in Gqeberha.

Excitement levels among local fans of the franchise were raised on Thursday when 1Magic released the teaser for “The Real Housewives of Gqeberha”. The faces of the ladies who are about to welcome Mzansi into their private lives were hidden in the 15 seconds clip. “Sana! Hold on to your wig, Gqeberha’s sophisticated Queens of Reality are coming to serve glam, the fashions and them coastal reads honey,” read the caption.

⁣#RHOGQ pic.twitter.com/zUm0EnrUjN — 1Magic (@1MagicTV) January 5, 2023 Multichoice had announced the reality show at its showcase last year and viewers can expect to tune in to all the drama on 1Magic in February. Fans made sure to head to the comments to lay out all their expectations from the ladies of Gqeberha, and were eager to know the cast. Who are the rich, fabulous, classy and glamorous ladies of Gqeberha, formally known as Port Elizabeth?

What drama will they be bringing to screens and will they even be worth watching? If they speak predominantly isiXhosa, they better deliver on the quotables! @aCko___ said: “When is the big reveal of the ladies?? Need that ASAP. #RHOGQ.” @JoyMkhize_ said: “I’m super excited for #RHOGQ y’all don’t even understand yho 😭. The drama and fire in Xhosa women?? It’s going to be a SHOW okay??”

