No amount of prayer and reiki sessions could prevent the cat-fights on ‘The Real Housewives of Durban’

Clearly, there was not enough prayer and cleansing done prior to the trip to Drakensberg on "The Real Housewives of Durban" as the sho’t left break was filled with drama. Of course, it wasn’t unexpected given the tensions within the group. The chakras did not align, even with the reiki and prayer sessions held by the ladies in their respective friendship circles.

The housewives this week packed their bags and headed to the mountains, thanks to Jojo. Annie, Slee and Sorisha decided to fly out in a helicopter, courtesy of Sorisha’s generous husband, Vivian. Jojo claims not to care that the ladies flew in but, nevertheless, had to share that she is doing a R10 million home renovation. Sorisha, who is not about any pretence this season, shared in her confessional that last season she flew with Jojo, who was new to the group then, and this season she is taking Slee, who is new to the group, and people shouldn’t have a problem with it.

There are two kinds of rich people: There’s Jojo - who speaks about being rich 🫠😒and then there’s Sorisha - she never speaks about but you can just see she is🥹🤍 #RHODurban pic.twitter.com/eNjajw0ERm — Qhama Dlula (@qhamadlula_) March 15, 2023 Marie, Sane, Jojo and Ruan travelled in buses to the destination. Perhaps the V-Classes were not available. Drama was bound to follow the ladies, though, especially after Jojo’s oopsie of inviting Sane along, which many of the ladies felt strongly about. Jojo’s hosting skills were non-existent – who doesn’t welcome their visitors? But she made up for it with gifts for all the ladies.

The trip was filled with awkward vibes and plenty of angst amongst the ladies, who have now formed cliques. Nonku’s dramatic arrival in a helicopter was not received warmly by some of the ladies, with Sorisha, Maria, Annie and Slee leaving the pool area upon her arrival. My girl landed. My girl caused drama immediately. She carries the show haibo😂Nonku #RHODurban pic.twitter.com/5OZIL1k4OU — Big Brother Stan (@NdiliStamper) March 15, 2023 When the ladies gather at a table, drama and shade is always served up more than the food, which was the case on day two of the trip with Nonku having a bone to pick with Jojo over not being invited to fly in with Sorisha.

@SneshNozie tweeted: “This one is on some ‘u bigger person ushonile’ she is dealing with everyone coming for her... Ziyathusa Kodwa izinja zakhe #RHODurban”. This one is on some "u bigger person ushonile" she is dealing with everyone coming for her... Ziyathusa Kodwa izinja zakhe #RHODurban pic.twitter.com/iRimeSgOGk — SneshNozie (@SneshNozie) March 15, 2023 It’s so funny how things change. Last season, Jojo was on the other side of the conversation hitting back at Nonku for having an issue with Sorisha flying her in. Slee and Maria tried to be the peacemakers in the debacle and were hit with a quick “shut up” from Nonku.